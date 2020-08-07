♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Dark Moon Lilith is in Aries. She’s a transformative goddess who restores, especially when it comes to feminine power. Venus moves to your area of home base. She beautifies and adorns whatever she can get her hands on. This is a bonus as you balance Pallas Athene, Jupiter, Pluto, and Saturn. They’re slightly stalled in your career sector. Be kind to yourself.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

What do you look for when making decisions? Is it longevity, durability, spontaneity? Uranus in Taurus is taking things apart. Sometimes it’s sudden, or without warning. Known as a member of the spiritual trinity, Uranus brings about deep inner growth. It’s an impersonal planet, and thus can appear ruthless. Ruling planet Venus transits to bring hope when connecting with others.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

You lose Venus in your sign as she transits to your solar second house. It’s not sad, it’s lovely. She gifts your sector of income. Investments and cherished items often gain value during this transit. Your finances can increase. If your career seems lacking, know that Ceres, goddess of abundance, is currently retrograde. Things may be held up, but they’re still coming.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Venus has been in your solar twelfth house, bringing dreams of better days. Now she transits to your sign, offering hope and beauty in a more personal way. This is the ‘turning heads’ transit, where you become the focus of your kindest thoughts, and others’ attention. Taking care of yourself with patience and understanding is the only order of the day.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

The Sun shines in your sign. Happy Birthday, Leo! This is a benefit of the Sun as your ruling planet. It governs your most heartfelt qualities. Mercury is in Leo, too. The Messenger helps you connect with those who reflect your confidence and generosity. Venus transits to your solar twelfth house. She brings dreams to lift your spirits and regain what was lost.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Things are too hard. This is especially felt by Virgos. You hold tension where others can’t see it, but it’s there. This week brings a softer, more gentle quality to your days. Venus transits to your solar eleventh house of friends and groups. This goddess may gift a few of your hopes and dreams. Arrange your schedule to be comfortable. Someone you like may show up.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Ruler Venus leaves your sector of spiritual endeavors. Enhancing your cosmic frequency is a bonus, but this goddess moves to your career sector to bring more. One of the benefits Venus gifts is a sense of security. She doesn’t promise forever, but offers enough to catch your breath. The edges are softer, life has more flavor, and someone has a gleam in their eye. It’s a start!

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Holding out for more might leave you in the lurch. Venus transits to add a soothing balm. Feelings misunderstood get a second chance, to see where they fit. Do you feel called to get away? While you look for that lucky opening, virtual plans take you there. Waiting to find that perfect cottage, where you can daydream by the sea? Intent and desire merge for results.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Lockdowns are hard. Sagittarius, the Centaur, is born to run free. Patience is acquired with much inner work. This doesn’t mean you must hold yourself back every second. Spreading your virtual wings helps to bridge the gap. Venus transits to bestow a legacy. Let yourself sink into the gifts she has to offer. If you feel indulgent, you’re doing it right. Enjoy!

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Home-based business connections receive special energy. What you find attractive and soothing appeals to others, as well. Work is a revolving door. Some Capricorns may choose to write their own job description. Venus transits to your solar seventh house of relationships. While this luxury-loving goddess visits for the next four weeks, invest in a memory you can cherish.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

The birthright of Aquarius is that you stay ahead of the trends. If you don’t create them, they’ll find you. With that said, breathe easy. Determination combines with direction this week. Add a few drops of feeling, and stir with passion. That’s all you need to indulge Venus. She transits to crank up the coffers in your current work vault.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

As the last sign of the zodiac, you embody a bit of each one. Pisces is layered. Feeling overly full? Your ability to see several perspectives blesses you. But it can be overwhelming. This week’s transit of Venus adds an option beyond the norm. She ends up in your romantic solar fifth house. Even if you think you want to be alone, a gift is offered. It’s real.