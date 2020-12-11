♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Things lighten up for the holidays. Along with the bright sights, the stars add hope and joy. This New Moon is a Solar Eclipse. It influences where you travel, especially long-distance. But since it’s in compatible fire sign Sagittarius, you’re basically covered for enthusiasm. Venus transits to this arena. She likes soft surroundings, and makes sure you’re in for a treat.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

What can you do this week that you couldn’t before? What’s interesting is, a lot! The New Moon is a Solar Eclipse. It takes out the limitations of the past and puts the future into full throttle. Inspiration sparkles in the stars. Venus, goddess of love, luxury, and all things beautiful, rules the sign of Taurus. She enters your area of shared goods and inheritance. Dive into delicious.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

This week’s New Moon is a Solar Eclipse. It’s in your house of partnerships. Power may become more equitable, with a different path on the horizon. It inspires optimism. There are promises of joy and celebration found in releasing the past. Venus, who loves comfort and holiday lights, enters this sector to share with you. You’re moving to a greater sense of freedom.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Could romance follow you into work? Will you connect during the holiday glitter? Venus traverses your solar fifth house of fun, frolic, and personal expression. If you’re going to be noticed, it’s now. The New Moon is a Solar Eclipse. It livens up projects on the job, and connections as you volunteer. Venus transits to bring hope, optimism, and a new inspiration.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

Fun and romance. To balance the year, the planets take you to a happier holiday view. The New Moon is a Solar Eclipse. This offers a reset when actions are forced to take a break. This calibration brings a reason to celebrate. Inspiration is highlighted in this season of tradition and nostalgia. Venus transits to warm up your connections and treat you to a taste of luxury.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

What can you look forward to, as the holidays approach? The New Moon is a Solar Eclipse. This temporary shadow covers the conscious light of day. The unconscious has a chance to surface and rebalance. Their expression begins with optimism. Venus enters this sector of your chart. Life at home is infused with a dash of beauty to inspire. You can take your dreams with you.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

With Venus and Juno blessing your income, you’re likely to be on the up side. Spending may increase too, between bills and holiday gifts. The Solar Eclipse brings new views into sight. Instead of communication that could temporarily drop out, you’re inspired by Mars, charging through your partnership sector. Venus transits to bring out your best flirtatious qualities.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

The run-up to the holidays makes an impact. The Solar Eclipse acts as a trigger around income and values. What you own, appreciate, and are given offer equal excitement. Short and sweet, this New Moon recovers with enthusiasm. Venus transits to your finance sector, fluffing out the edges. Saturn moves to influence home life. Enjoy the greater responsibility. It will reward you.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

You have plenty to celebrate as the holidays rush in. Sagittarians are often first to welcome an expanding view. You encourage it. When the physical requirements kick in, you need a schedule. It’s all ‘How do we get there from here?’ This week begins a beautiful shift. The Solar Eclipse in Sagittarius inspires and motivates. Venus joins in to make sure you have everything you need.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

The holidays hold special meaning for Capricorns. Tradition and nostalgia are built into this season. This New Moon is a Solar Eclipse. It’s in your sector of sanctuary, karma, and dreams. As it symbolizes a new view, it resets to a higher octave. Staying in alignment is key. Ruler Saturn leaves your sign. Power players Pluto and Jupiter remain, without their security guard.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

The holidays have a lot to offer. This Solar Eclipse brings a wave of friends in celebration. Your choices spark their imagination. Venus enters your sector of connections to soothe and massage. Saturn transits to Aquarius. Responsibilities become a defining aspect of your personality. If finances ever moved to dire straits, your trustworthy demeanor would take you to the other side.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

The approaching holidays hold a powerful light. The merging of family and tradition is felt through any platform. You, especially, know the heart of this season. This New Moon is a Solar Eclipse. Venus transits to infuse this energy around career. A bonus or recognition is likely. Stable Saturn leaves your friendship sector to build a lasting structure inside your dreams.