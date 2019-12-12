Weekly Horoscope

♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

This week brings intensity and power performance. Venus conjuncts Pluto. Love, money, and beauty are tied to a transformational agent. The intricate workings of the stars won’t stop here. Jupiter, planet of largesse and good fortune, makes a positive aspect to Uranus. Your rebellious side stands up for what is best for you. Twists and turns are in your favor.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You’ve made it this far. You’ll get by with a touch of excitement this week. Venus conjunct Pluto puts the brakes on indulgence, but creates a deep and sexy connection. How is this possible? Then Jupiter trines Uranus. Anything can happen. Jupiter is known for being lucky. Uranus brings changes in a snap. Stay positive and win.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You’re juggling more than you signed up for. You’re good at it. Venus conjuncts Pluto to bring a steady hand and a great strength. The power of love is the foundation of choices you make. Jupiter trines Uranus to bring the kind of luck you may think no longer exists. Without taking risks, you could be in the midst of a seasonal gust which brings you good fortune in an instant.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Blessings rain upon you. Though they may feel like a burden, they’re not. What you take care of now puts you in a position to enjoy more as the holidays heat up. Venus conjuncts Pluto. A serious power-agent can bring a strong financial position. With a beautiful touch, your own kind words could turn the tables. Jupiter trines Uranus. Luck comes in sudden, unexpected moments.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Work could make a 180 turn this week, especially if unexpected. Serious tones hover in the air, with great promise. Venus conjuncts Pluto. Money, beauty, power, and passion combine. Tradition and authorities want to stay in control. Jupiter trines Uranus. This indicates a sudden change that spiritualizes your choices. Good fortune and luck are part of your connection.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

When it comes to romance, you have a chance to amend the rules. Five planets hover in this sector of your chart. Venus conjuncts Pluto. This is seriously sexy, with power a part of the attraction. Love, money, the arts, and beauty adjust to requirements needed to stay in the game. Jupiter trines Uranus. The surprises you encounter this week bring luck and expansion.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Your Libran balancing act has been put into motion. The stars have a way of making you swing in and out of orbit. With Venus as your ruling planet, this week’s Venus – Pluto aspect definitely gets your attention. Your loving nature is inexplicably attracted to a powerful figure. Jupiter trines Uranus to make this a sudden connection that could last for a very long time.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

This can be a tricky week. On the one hand, ruler Pluto conjuncts Venus. Thoughts of love, beauty, loyalty, and relationships may cross your mind. Pluto makes them more intense. Rather than a power struggle, shadows dissolve on contact. Jupiter trines Uranus to suddenly shake you free. All of these are tempting, seductive, and ultimately freeing.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Your instincts are primed for action. It’s as if you know how to prepare without having to know when. Your radar is ahead of the game. Since this isn’t everyone’s milieu, spend this week trusting yourself. Venus conjunct Pluto could be about meeting a shadow player – and liking it. Jupiter trines Uranus. You’re gifted and lucky in an area you hadn’t thought was your scene.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

The powerhouse players are all in your sign. This is no ordinary holiday season. Venus conjuncts Pluto in Capricorn. You are your own love authority. Jupiter in your sign trines Uranus. Act fast when romance pops by. Partnership is everything, even if you’re single. Take care of yourself as if you were the most precious part of your life. Because you are!

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You may know what’s expected of you, yet still put more pressure on yourself. Aquarius is considered a freedom-loving rebel. This week, you see both the unconventional and the traditional as forms of a greater whole. Venus conjuncts Pluto. Stand your ground with self-love, or be prepared to be emotionally consumed. Jupiter trines Uranus to expand your boundaries.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Boredom often comes before a breakthrough. The intensity you may feel is a stellar event. Venus conjuncts Pluto. Pluto rules the underworld, shadows, and power circuits. Venus, goddess of love, may entice you. You could be forced to consider how you really feel on both short and long-term events. Jupiter trines Uranus to shake you free of any unwanted or cobwebby thoughts.