♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

This holiday season brings optimism and a welcome break. Mercury enters your career sector. You can talk about what you’d like to do. Challenges come from what you need versus what others want. Events leading to New Year’s Eve bring news with an exciting twist. Welcome to 2020! Ruler Mars transits, pushing you to get away. Start making those travel plans.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

You’re about to enter the ‘stand your ground’ zone. It hasn’t happened yet, other than you’ve been doing it forever. The Sun conjuncts Jupiter to lighten things up. Mercury joins in, bringing practical matters to the helm. New Year’s Eve is sentimental. Expect to steady someone who is melting. Mars transits early 2020 to make sure relationships fit the real you. Happy New Year!

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

While others are stuck in their sticky toffee pudding, you’re adding glitter to the table and watching the year tuck in. Your ability to see the bigger picture gives you a bit of a ‘guru’ vibe. Ruler Mercury trines Uranus to bring excitement to a progressive event. New Year’s Eve is a visual wonder. Mars transits to warm up your relationship the first week of 2020.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Enjoy the warmth of the holiday season. Mercury, the Messenger, brings news of a steady connection. The bones of your life align. Your confidence is sexy. New Year’s Eve may be on someone else’s terms. It’s in the stars, so you may as well go for it. Mars transits to brighten early 2020. It puts you in ‘the zone’ at work, where your pace and spirits pick up.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Holiday parties, fireworks, and glitter can be undeniably exciting. There’s an added edge with the Sun, Jupiter, Ceres, Saturn, and Pluto in your work sector. Mercury transits to inspire ideas. This ‘Messenger’ helps you move towards a powerful goal. New Year’s Eve lights up when you join in. Mars moves to bring a flirtation that accelerates in 2020. Happy New Year!

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Is each holiday a never-ending list of things to do? You may need to schedule in a balancing act. Refresh yourself as Mercury, the Messenger, transits to your romance sector. If you long for off-the-grid moments, treat yourself. New Year’s Eve holds more beauty, along with a side of fantasy. Happy New Year! Welcome 2020 with the kind of relationship you deserve.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

Do you push through the holidays, wondering where all the energy went? You’re about to get a bonus. Mercury, the Messenger, transits to your home base. Thinking about being there, making plans, or creating the ultimate abode? The Sun, Jupiter, Ceres, Saturn, and Pluto join in. New Year’s Eve is a time for reflection. Mars welcomes 2020’s first week with exciting news.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Stand your holiday ground. This season eases with boundaries you’ve made. Mental gymnastics serve you well, and keep you steady. Mercury transits to join the Sun, Jupiter, Ceres, Saturn, and Pluto. What you hear and say holds more weight. New Year’s Eve is about falling in love. Fantasies count. Mars transits to invigorate income in early 2020. Happy New Year!

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Do others shake you out of your daydreams? Soon you’ll be free to pursue your inner visions. Mercury joins the Sun, Jupiter, Ceres, Saturn, and Pluto. Income and security move to a time of strength. (Don’t change course, yet.) New Year’s Eve is nostalgic, especially at home. Mars transits to Sagittarius. 2020 begins with an energized focus. Happy New Year!

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Mercury transits to Capricorn. This ‘Messenger’ lends ideas to the Sun, Jupiter, Ceres, Saturn, and Pluto in your sign. You have time for reflection. New Year’s Eve is a safe haven to express your feelings. Or at least let them flow through. Happy New Year! Welcome 2020 as it brings a quick and unexpected pace. Mars transits to add spice to your dreams.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

Mercury transits, adding logic to dreams. Do results seem out of reach? This planet joins the Sun, Jupiter, Ceres, Saturn, and Pluto, deepening your karmic connections. New Year’s Eve may be DIY. Music, films, and fantasy offer you magic and a nostalgic touch. Mars transits to bring friends into your sphere as 2020 arrives. Happy New Year!

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Holiday merry-go-round blurring the scenery? Take a break. Mercury transits, making life oh-so-practical. The ‘Messenger’ lends perspective to hopes, dreams, and wishes. The Sun, Jupiter, Ceres, Saturn, and Pluto make each moment memorable. The Pisces Moon is prophetic this New Year’s Eve. Mars brings in friends from everywhere. Happy New Year!