♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Career taking up your time and focus? The stars can tell you why. They reflect the reason some areas of your life might not line up the way you’d like. Pluto, Saturn, Venus, Ceres, Jupiter, and the South Node of the Moon take precedence at work. Other parts of your chart are wide open spaces, enjoying a break. Even though you may have put yours on hold.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

As one week melts into another, this one stands out. The Full Moon in your money house takes you to new heights. The balance is what you do with it. Jupiter, Ceres, the South Node of the Moon, Venus, Saturn, and Pluto put you on the spot. Do you heed the whispers of your spiritual side, or go all-out in a travel direction? What you do now could set a new course.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

This Full Moon lands squarely on your shoulders. It’s in Gemini, where you do your best thinking. The thing is, a full moon is highly emotional. The tides are high. So logic can easily fly out the door. Consider what you share with another. What you say and what they hear are not always the same thing. It may not be obvious. Let the reflected light sink in to your benefit.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

This week’s Full Moon is in your solar twelfth house. Translated, this means a dream or desire receives more light. It also reflects what’s in your subconscious mind. Wanting sanctuary can be blocked if you’re not at peace with yourself. Jupiter, Venus, Ceres, the South Node of the Moon, Saturn, and Pluto take over your relationship sector. Give yourself a break.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Venus connects with Saturn, helping you put beautiful ideas into place. They may stay there for a long time. You get a dose of double healing as Jupiter squares Chiron. Don’t be surprised if you receive the emotional tides of the Full Moon. It’s your friends, and groups you identify with, that reflect your feelings. There is more action in social settings.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Happiness is something one has to work at. It may show up on its own from time to time, but for the most part, it’s like anything you put in your schedule. Otherwise, the overflow of the universe will fill up your empty spaces. This week’s Full Moon reveals your feelings about your career. Others pick up on this. You can choose to be guided divinely.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

If things would stay lovely and serene, you’d know you’re in the right place. But changes at the moment reveal a bit of the underbelly. Not that bellies don’t have an important place in the grand scheme of things. It’s just that you’d rather feel calm and soothed. The Full Moon is in your solar ninth house. You can find the spiritual in anything. And the beauty inherent.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Feel flat-lined by the pressure of your days? No adrenaline rush to count on? Venus sextiles Neptune to bring dreams closer. Hold on to them. The Full Moon reflects the split in people’s minds. You’ll see both sides of the picture. The current trap for Scorpios is Mars in your sign. This planet of desire helps you race to the scene. It also may distract you.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Sagittarians are going through a harder time than they show. You receive so much, with Jupiter in your sign. You hardly have time to schedule it all in. But that’s part of the problem. Temptation is everything. Will you get through this current maze unscathed? Stepping too far could be a cliff-hanger. The Full Moon in your relationship sector makes this perfectly clear.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

If you ask the universe for one thing, then in stressful moments reverse it, you risk confusing the results. As an earth sign, you are considered traditional and conservative. However, Jupiter has just entered Capricorn. You’ll be in a steady stream of choices for the next twelve months. They may all look tempting. This week’s Full Moon reflects both sides of the coin.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Awareness uplevels around the planet. You’re a part of this. The stellium of stars in your house of dreams helps plan your personal revolution. Jupiter, Ceres, Venus, Saturn, and Pluto all probe the deepest reaches of your soul. With that on the line, get ready for the messages and offers that come in. The Full Moon is a romantic request to share all of yourself.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

The madness continues. You would think the divine infusion of Neptune in Pisces would lift your soul. Or that Jupiter expanding your hopes, dreams, and wishes would bring satisfaction. Remove the roadblocks. Take your time. Mars in your spiritual sector reframes the moment as you contain your desires. The Full Moon at home lets you see from all angles.