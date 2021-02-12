♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

The stars support this Valentine’s Day. It’s hot, tasty, and the Moon is in your sign. This means the fire burns bright, but catch it quickly. You know Aries doesn’t like to stick around unless it’s exciting (or conversely, you do need some sleep). Let hearts and roses be ruby red to match your natural passions. Mercury may be retrograde, but the Sun transits to be ultra-sentimental.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Daily fantasies dropping by, then melting like snowflakes? That’s pretty much the recipe for Valentine’s Day. It’s during a hot fire Moon, so move fast. Enjoy what is tactile? Grab hold and test it. Taurus needs to touch the physical realm for ultimate security. Mercury is retrograde, so maybe someone is not playing with your head. The Sun transits to give friends that romantic hue.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Valentine’s Day fluttering through your thoughts? These hearts and roses come with the velocity of hummingbird wings. Moving so fast you can hardly see them, it’s a hot fire Moon for quick hit-and-run romance. Which may double back. Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde, so you’re particularly affected. Double check to see what you’ve missed. The Sun brightens your career.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You have all the energy you need to move quickly this week. You may not know why, but the Valentine Moon has something to do with it. It’s in a hot fire sign, which entices and attracts. Let the hearts and roses you’re so good at be something you’re not afraid to give. Mercury is retrograde – no backing out! The Sun transits to uninstall programs that have slowed your pace.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

The stars may try your soul, but if you remember to enjoy the ride, you’ll end up free and clear. Leo is governed by the heart, and thus, holds partnership in high regard. You have a sense of loyalty that never stops. Valentine’s Day is no exception. Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Mercury, Pallas Athene and the Sun float seamlessly in this sector of your chart. Make your wish!

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

Work takes top attention. Whether it’s paid, volunteer, a focus on health, or helping with pets, your chart pulls you into non-stop action. The planets clamor to grab your energy without a second look. Even Mercury is there, retrograde, just in time for Valentine’s Day. The Moon is in a sign with a hot focus. It may be a quick flash, but could leave a lasting impression.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

People tend to think since you’re ruled by Venus, you’re all hearts and roses. You do have an aesthetic sense that gives you an eye for beauty. Librans are blessed with charm and are natural head-turners. It’s understandable you’re thought of as surrounded by grace and harmony. This week keeps you hopping. Mercury is retrograde in your romance sector – for Valentine’s Day!

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

With Mars opposite your sign, you have plenty of energy – for a relationship. In one or not, this planet of desire and action may tug at you. It’s in your sector of long-term commitment. This happens as Valentine’s Day flaunts its hearts and roses. Enjoy the choices and power this brings. Too much communication? Not at all. Mercury is retrograde and you are hopping at home.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Expectations kick Sagittarians up to the next level. It’s challenging to have things take off with a mind of their own. Trust that what falls apart opens an expansive, intriguing view you might not otherwise have seen. Valentine’s Day starts out strong, takes a step back, then moves to the forefront. Mercury is retrograde, so skim across the surface of other’s blunders.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Mastering the challenge of Pluto as it unravels in Capricorn, the focus goes straight to income. Opportunities are greater than they have been for a long while. Some may seem to come out of the blue. There are plenty of reasons to enjoy Valentine’s Day. Hearts and roses still have their appeal. Yet you’re busy, with Mercury retrograde re-examining what was said only last week.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

In the midst of a whirlwind? No time to reflect? While it may seem unstable, it’s still exciting. Add a hot fire Moon for Valentine’s Day, and you’ve got a spicy recipe. Mercury is retrograde, so watch out. Need a dish to cool your burning tongue? You are probably thinking more quickly and out-of-the-box than ever before. Enjoy the lightning show. You’re the star.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

If anyone sees beauty in their path, it’s you. You sense the nuance of what’s gentle and flowing. That’s especially helpful this Valentine’s Day. If you’re invested, it gives you the edge. Not only do you choose the most lovely hearts and roses, you present them with care. This happens during a hot fire Moon, with Mercury retrograde. Let yourself enjoy the sizzle and steam.