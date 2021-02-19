♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Last week’s exposure doesn’t have to be on a dimmer. You’ve got more than one ace up your sleeve. Mercury goes direct. It’s easier to rewrite or edit whatever you may have said. Half the planet was in their own Mercury muddle, and might not remember. Venus enters a sentimental phase. Be gentle. She may have a dream to share that fills an empty space.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

You’re in the limelight without warning. Star shimmer brings you to a prominent peak. You wouldn’t want to take it for granted. If you think you’re in the shadows, you’re not. Adjust your night vision. Mercury goes direct, undoing statements made as recently as yesterday. Venus has an invitation. This goddess attracts friends who see you for the gorgeous spirit you are.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

The energy offered may turn in your direction. Ruler Mercury goes direct. This brings a gold star in your celestial line up. Sentences are completed. Plans are followed up. Mails go through – recipient receives. Then Venus gets romantic, or at least takes a spa day. She transits to your career sector. Your wit, charm, and versatility work hand in glove towards a promotion.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

The strength of your inner spirit may surprise you. Cancers have a lot to reconcile. Saturn, Mercury, and Jupiter ask, ‘what’s in it for you?’. Partnerships go under the magnifying glass. Things heat up. Mercury goes direct, for an honest response. Pace yourself. Venus transits to your sector of enlightenment. Spiritual does not always mean serene.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

This week is pivotal if you don’t mind living in the humanitarian lane. Which, of course, you were born for. Not only can you be loyal to the greater whole, you’re lined up to protect those who have your heart. Mercury goes direct. Venus, goddess of love, transits to the downhill side of a relationship. Meaning it’s easier to see what’s coming (in a good way).

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

There’s hope you’ll complete your agenda, after all. It’s not a guarantee, but the light at the end of the tunnel glows. The stars offer a different form of freedom. Ruling planet Mercury goes direct. You benefit more from this alignment than other signs. This has to do with love goddess Venus transiting to your solar seventh house of relationships. Let yourself be pampered.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Ouch. You may not expect the fierce statements that Mercury direct can make. They’re only surface wounds, pretty much something you can brush off. Except you won’t. Only those who care the most take the time to rearrange your heart. Which means your mind and spirit can choose to follow. Venus transits to take gentle moments of renewal right into your workspace.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

There isn’t anything you can’t do. Scorpio is one of the most determined signs of the zodiac. No one can beat you for passion. Add a dash of intensity and a flair for the dynamic, and you’re all in. Mercury, the messenger, goes direct. He really doesn’t mind a straight-forward approach. Venus transits to your house of romance. Everything has a purpose to soften the edges this week.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Juno and the South Node hover in Sagittarius. Thank goodness they do. There are some weird daddy things happening. Juno makes sure you’re covered, that someone is with you when you need them. It may not be the person or situation you expect. Vesta is in a challenging aspect to Juno. Mercury goes direct. Venus transits to create a love triangle. Skip it and do your own thing.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Finances may regenerate in an unexpected way. While you’re noticing all kinds of change and innovation, Mercury goes direct. A different kind of lifestyle, a new approach to living could capture your imagination. Venus, goddess of love, transits to a compatible sign. You may think you’ve found your soul mate. Conversations make your heart feel warm and soothed again.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Mercury goes direct in your sign. An approach towards Jupiter and big ideas gets back on track. You have plenty to contend with. This crystal clarity of vision brings good news. Venus, who makes sure you have either money, luxury, or a taste of something delicious, enters your financial sector. Abundance and a bonus. Look for what’s beautiful to be within reach.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

You’re definitely on the hook. Luckily, Ceres moves towards Chiron for healing. Catching up won’t be an impossible challenge. Translation: Someone in your life makes sure you’re ok. You don’t have to have it all figured out. Mercury goes direct. Information shared has more clarity with a higher probability of being correct. Venus transits to your sign. Let the loving begin.