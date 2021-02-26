♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

The Full Snow Moon is full of details and big plans. Your highest hopes go through scrutiny. Get ready. The reverse option is to tamp down on your feelings, but you lose your radar. Healing is on the way. Mercury trines the North Node of the Moon. What’s on your mind? Others may find out. Jupiter connects with the Messenger. What you are headed for expands by leaps and bounds.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

This week’s focus for Taurus continues in your sector of career. The Full Snow Moon wants details. You have time get things arranged as Mercury trines the Moon’s North Node. Mars pushes you to the brink of top speed, then kindly transits to your finance arena. Mercury invokes his ‘Messenger’ duties with creative thoughts and lateral leaps. Jupiter expands your plans.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

If it takes you all day to get one thing done, you’re still ahead. As in, half of something is better than one hundred percent of nothing. Keep going, even if you think the stars are out to get you. The Full Snow Moon is in your sector of home base. Emotions run high, but simmer down quickly. Mercury follows up with a connection to Jupiter that brings an attractive proposition.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

When it comes to star signs, people attribute balance and serenity to Libra. Yet Cancerians achieve this, too. You have a knack of sensing just the right nuance to make a difference. You’re caring and diplomatic. Feelings receive a high rating from you. The Full Snow Moon is picky this week, but not impossible. Mercury conjuncts Jupiter, offering dreams of great heights.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

The celestial energy in your solar seventh house puts partnerships up front. You may or may not like it, but it’s written in starscript this week. The Full Snow Moon is full of details revealed in its reflected light around finances. Mercury trines the Moon’s North Node, a karmic opportunity to balance career with romance. Mars transits to bring laughter at the madness of it all.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

If you roll with light reflections from this Full Snow Moon, you’re in for an expansive week. It’s in Virgo, requiring more details than you might choose. Once you’re past that, Mercury trines the Moon’s North Node. Time to cash in on karmic past-life benefits. Mars transits, taking action when it comes to your career. Then Mercury connects with Jupiter. Great ideas bring big plans.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

This week soothes where last week stung. The Full Snow Moon wants all the details. How much you share is up to you. It’s in your sector of dreams and sacred places. Mercury trines the Moon’s North Node, creating a grand trine with Libra. Mars transits to help you take a trip, sign up for courses, or even teach them. Then Mercury connects with Jupiter – the sky is the limit!

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

Analysis is like breathing to a Scorpio. It’s frustrating when others don’t share your point of view. However, you’re vindicated this Full Snow Moon. The details save those who walk in its light. Mercury trines the Moon’s North Node, creating conversations around home, partnerships, and resources. Mars transits to poke a hole in a bubble that blocked a clear flowing stream.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

This Full Snow Moon may be romantic, but could bring out endless details. Skate through it as Mercury trines the North Node of the Moon, opposite your sign. This is a beneficial aspect, inviting ease into your life. With what you go through, you deserve it. Mars transits opposite Sag, too. Get ready for a partner who pulls you out of quicksand, or doubles your output.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Capricorns may not relish the labor-intensive detail, but you’ll love the results of this Full Snow Moon. It’s in your solar ninth house. Dreams of travel and reaching for expansion connect with solid ground. Mercury trines the North Node of the Moon, connecting finances with work. It’s a beneficial aspect, which dovetails as Jupiter approaches, bringing more than you may expect.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

Good thing Aquarius is an air sign. You don’t have time for baggage or ballast. The Full Snow Moon, often a harbinger of explosive emotions, offers a bonus. Details help streamline your efforts to get the most out of what you do. Mercury in your sign trines the Moon’s North Node. Sign up for double karmic treats. Jupiter conjuncts Mercury to bring out your big-player plans.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

The influence of the stars is more helium than treacle this week. The Full Snow Moon likes details, balancing them in your solar seventh house of partnership. Mercury trines the Moon’s North Node. Dreams and home life merge. Mars transits to open up your karmic bank account. Then Jupiter connects with Mercury. It’s full steam ahead, and you know just what to say.