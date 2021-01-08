♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Welcome to 2021! Busy handling a roller coaster income? Blame it on Uranus as it shakes it all up. Two assisting star connections keep you going. Dark Moon Lilith reroutes your usual path. You may prefer the results. Mars glides with you at an accelerated pace. Venus transits to add a bonus at work. The New Moon is sturdy, hard-working, and could bring you a career invitation.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

2021 is a welcome change. With Mars entering Taurus, you have the energy and focus you need. Venus transits to a solid position. She supports an upgrade in faith, hope, and time with loved ones. Romantic undercurrents flow as the Sun sextiles mystical Neptune. The New Moon is about building what works for you. It merges with Venus to make this week a treat.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣

Welcome 2021! Sensing currents beneath the surface brings rewards. Stability grows stronger with each step. Ruler Mercury transits, offering a clear view when it comes to travel. Career and community blend in an important relationship. Venus transits to add luxury to the bigger picture. Nothing holds your imagination back. The New Moon solidifies this.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Welcome 2021! Will changes make a difference soon enough? Mercury transits to assess your thoughts about what you share, and what is yours. Venus makes her entrance, covering comfort levels in long-term commitments. She stands on your behalf, making sure you are happy with the terms. The New Moon cuts a path to solidify this, at a pace that works for you.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Welcome to 2021! There are strengthening aspects to get you through the week. Mercury transits to your relationship sector as you speak up, laugh, and share ideas. This planet has it all. Venus may create an upgrade in your work environment. The New Moon is open to suggestions and could net you a bonus. Mercury tangles with initial ideas. Saturn and Jupiter come to the rescue.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

Keep going. Energy you need is accessible this week. Mars wants you to have what is meant for you. Venus, adding to everyone’s comfort levels, goes a step further in your case. She makes sure you know that romance increases its magnetic attraction. A platform for creative expression brings you satisfaction. The New Moon is there, opening doors to new acquaintances.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Welcome to 2021! This is your week in many ways. You may discover beauty, love, and a power position. What brings this is the interplay of your focus, and the support of the stars. What you find in these qualities is your choice. Mercury transits to open up conversations and invite romance. Venus adds value to where you live. The New Moon instills a feeling you can trust.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Blessings abound for you in 2021. You won’t need to peek beneath the surface to find what you’re looking for. Mercury, governing ideas and communication, moves into your home sector. Expansion includes a breath of fresh air. Venus transits to assist in making comfortable plans. The New Moon asks, ‘What would you like to see in the long run?’ What you choose is defining.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Welcome to 2021! It’s a new year to build as you choose. The stars work together to bring a seductive offer of security. Mercury transits to open up conversations in the way you like best. Venus, who keeps you in comfort, adds beauty as she transits to fluff up your financial nest. The New Moon asks if you’re ready to take on a long-term investment.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

Welcome to 2021! You get further by staying in one place at the moment. This includes letting your roots go deeper as you choose where to turn towards the sun. Mercury transits to place you in a humanitarian pursuit. Venus enters your sign, adding to your elegant charm and persuasion. The New Moon is a back-up, also in Capricorn. Doors open easily for you.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣

Welcome to 2021! You knew you were going to do something different. Now you’re in the midst. Mercury, the Messenger, transits to Aquarius. This assists your metamorphosis as you explain it to others. Venus enters your sector of dreams and personal sanctuary. You can’t get better than that. The New Moon is here, too. What you take on takes form. And, it lasts.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Welcome, 2021! You flow through the currents with a boost in each stream. Mercury transits to analyze your dreams. Venus enters your friendship sector. You find common ground with star players, enjoying comfortable bonds. A lot can happen to either block or defend strong positions. The New Moon is a tie-breaker, when what has been built is restored or denied.