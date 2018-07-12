♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

This is an epic week, though it may not feel like it. The repercussions are far reaching. There’s a grand trine between Saturn, Venus, and Uranus. What could be a tricky negotiation or maneuver comes through with ease. The solar eclipse sits in your sector of where you live. Home issues have reached a head, but can be ironed out. Take time to reassess and be your own best friend.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

With Uranus in Taurus, your life is about to change. More than you think. Wishes sent to the universe are considered (so be careful). If you’re bored, you won’t be for long. There’s a grand trine between Uranus, Venus, and Saturn. The focus is romance and children. Double check details. The solar eclipse offers conversations that give you a boost. Reset your comfort levels.

GEMINI

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Ruled by Mercury, you’re the organizer. People sign on the dotted line and join in, just because they’re comfortable around you. There’s a grand trine between Venus, Uranus, and Saturn this week. You’re following the sun! The solar eclipse is in your money sector, allowing you to show off your fun side. Your glamorous self enjoys a renaissance. Find treats to shine and glow.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

There are mysteries in our galaxy’s story, as it’s never-ending. This week’s grand trine between Saturn, Uranus, and Venus offers to balance relationships and time spent with friends. If you feel deluged with one and parched with the other, things will smooth out. Money is on the horizon. Believe it and hold on. The solar eclipse in Cancer lets you start something new.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

There is love to be found, though it’s growing from the inside out. You’ll feel it before you see it this week. The grand trine between Venus, Saturn, and Uranus makes it easier to hold onto when it suddenly shows up. Make space for what you really want in your life. The solar eclipse cleans out discarded dreams in favor of new ones.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Venus and Ceres connect in your sign. This is one of the best star alignments for love and commitment. One is attraction, the other is trust. The grand trine between Saturn, Venus, and Uranus is another indicator of romance that becomes long-term out of the blue. It’s a moment of celestial windows opening a bit of bliss. The solar eclipse starts a new friendship cycle.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Not sure what you want, but it’s tugging at you? This is a welcome, healthy sign of expansion. Being fed up or tired of the same old thing is a form of growing, which can only happen when you’re ready. Which you are. In fact, not a moment too soon, as it’s not too far in the future when ruler Venus enters your sign. The solar eclipse revamps your career.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

Jupiter in Scorpio has just gone direct. All those dreams you have lined up are starting to take hold. Hire an assistant if you have to. The grand trine between Saturn, Venus, and Uranus will double your investment as long as you act quickly. Of course, you’ll stay on top of the specifics. The solar eclipse puts a question mark in front of long term beliefs. Stay open.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Just when you thought you’d be held back forever, Jupiter goes direct. You’re on your way. As your ruling planet, you really feel when life is expanding, and when it’s not. The grand trine between Saturn, Venus, and Uranus is a bonus. Money is likely to come in and stick around for a while. The solar eclipse completes a chapter in your tax and inheritance sector.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Taking risks is not advisable with ruler Saturn retrograde. One step at a time, while not always glamorous, can lead to something beautiful. Jupiter is now direct. Your energy is profitable when combined with groups and friendships. The grand trine between Saturn, Venus, and Uranus makes you lucky without over-extending. The solar eclipse is in your relationship sector. Fluff up your pillows and make soup.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Mercury and the North Node in your relationship sector means a partner may speak up. Pallas Athene has just joined in, so they’ll want to do it their way. If you’re on your own, you get to consider what kind of reflection is for you. The grand trine between Saturn, Venus, and Uranus can mean dreams of a new home are on the horizon. Don’t let the solar eclipse put you off.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

When it comes to what’s yours, you’re in a celestial dance. The whole area isn’t as subtle as it once was. (used to be) The grand trine between Saturn, Venus, and Uranus puts a positive spin on relationships. Friends are supportive and conversations move things forward. The solar eclipse is in your romance sector. Look at it as a new way of being there for someone else.