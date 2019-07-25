♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

This promises to be an exciting week. The New Moon connects with the Sun in your solar fifth house. Expressing creativity, enjoying sports, and sharing in children’s activities keeps you busy. Uranus squares the Moon and the Sun. Surprises, sudden stops, and quick restarts are the norm. Venus joins in, bringing beauty, money, and love. Pamper yourself – it doesn’t happen that often.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

It’s all romance: hearts, flowers and – temper tantrums. The New Moon connects with the Sun at home. Sidling up is Venus, who joins in. Stock up on treats and stress reducers. Venus likes your comfort levels to be high. Uranus creates instability, inviting a roller coaster effect. Upgrade to a kind and patient attitude towards yourself. You’ll be fine.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

While you skim the surface of most bumps and jolts, this week may grab your attention. The New Moon connects with the Sun in your solar third house. These two luminaries lighten and brighten conversations. Venus is there, too, bringing love and money your way. The problem? They square Uranus, who changes form mid-air. Excitement and tension vie for your focus.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Your sensitivities may prickle up, as Uranus squares Venus. Just when you think the money is there and your future secure, something comes along to unsettle it. That’s how these planets (mis)behave. The good news is, the New Moon connects with the Sun in your solar second house of income. Venus is there, too, bringing a new cycle of finances, love, and beauty.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

If you were born this week, Happy Birthday! Juno, Mars, and the Sun are in Leo. You are compassionate and focused, with a dynamic presence. Venus joins in, adding a layer of luxury and comfort. Others see you as ‘having it all’ as you put yourself together in a dignified way. You may run across a thread of discord at work. Uranus squares your sign. It won’t be subtle.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

The New Moon and Sun are in your solar twelfth house. This equates to dreams that light up your possibilities. They haven’t happened yet, as they must come through your subconscious mind first. This gives you time to hone them to the shape you like best. Venus joins in. Whatever you’re about to do, it’s will be beautiful and loved by many.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You may notice July becoming August. The New Moon promises powerful friends and endless summer highlights. Venus joins in, and abundance drapes itself around you. At the same time, Uranus squares both the Sun and the Moon. Mercury goes direct to straighten things out. By mid-week, you’re in damage control. Whether material or emotional, you’re on top of this one.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You probably won’t have to play detective. Some things are so clear you’ll just shake your head. Or you’ll do a double-take at the neon glare of a statement that once would never have been said. The New Moon does let you start over. Hopefully, in a completely different direction that is so much more satisfying than before. Uranus will shake you out of daydreams that don’t hold water.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Jupiter is retrograde in your sign. Not for much longer, though. While you’re waiting for the tides (and planets) to shift, revel in the New Moon. It connects with the Sun in your solar ninth house. Finally, the scales begin to balance. You can make sense of recent and not so recent events. Venus joins this area to offer abundance. Mercury goes direct. You can move forward.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

How does this New Moon stack up? It’s actually placed in a positive position. Whether you’re in a relationship or not, the Moon and Sun connect to make sure you receive something. Not just anything, either. It has to match who you are and how you feel, both inside and out. Venus joins in to make the fit bespoke and upscale. Mercury goes direct to get it right the first time.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

If only a few words reach you, let them be ones that bring you a sigh of relief. You deserve a bit of relaxation and a deep, restorative rest. The New Moon is a balance to what you’ve been through. A partner can start a new focus or cycle. You’ll see the beauty of what they’ve been up to, as Venus joins this area. Mercury goes direct. Conversations are comfortable.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

If you’re in a relationship, you won’t have to wonder what your partner is doing. There are so many planets in their dream sector, action is hard to find. The New Moon in your area of work and jobs keeps you busy. Something new enters, or you upgrade what you’ve been doing. Venus joins in, and brings the money with her. Mercury goes direct, to make agreements clear.