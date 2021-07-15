♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

Venus enters your solar sixth house of work. There are two aspects involved. The first is, how can you be more comfortable, and your job lucrative. The second is, details can cost. You’re a big picture person. Tiny bits of information may drive you mad. If you can, find someone whose superpower is organizing them. The Sun transits to your romance sector. This is much more fun.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Ruler Venus and Mars influence what happens at home. It may seem like you’re pushed to upgrade, or work in areas that are not your first choice. After all, there are only so many hours in a day. Then Venus transits to bring a reward. Dealing with children, expressing your creative streak, relaxing into romance apply to you. The Sun transits to uplift the extra details at home.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Incremental steps make the difference in your week. Venus transits to put her focus on home life. This can include plans for a move, even a new place. While you won’t cut corners, the details can cost. That’s the message Venus makes. What comfort levels do you need to effect a change? The Sun transits to your solar third house. It’s easier to share what you need with loved ones.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Mercury is in your sign. It’s easier to connect with others. Conversations bring better results. The Sun is in Cancer, too. Happy Birthday to You! This week, Venus transits to your solar third house. Your words have a gentle way of bringing agreement. That’s because you understand what the listener is going through. The Sun transits to strengthen finances and income.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

If you’ve enjoyed Mars and Venus in your sign, more fun is on the way. Venus moves to your solar second house. She invigorates finances and income. At the same time, this love goddess has a penchant to bring beauty into your life. You may see it in nature, in art galleries, or someone may gift you. The Sun transits to Leo. Happy Birthday! You’re in the zone. It’s your call.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

If agreements with a partner keep dissolving, go easy on them. Neptune in your solar seventh house makes it tricky to lock things down. It’s a spiritual transit, and not always comfortable. This week, Venus transits to Virgo. It’s your turn for attention. Not only do you look great, but heads turn without you having to try. The Sun enters your dream sector. Let them lift you.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Thank goodness for Librans! Ruled by Venus, you are a major reason we have beauty on our planet. You’re happiest taking the earthly experience to a higher level. It’s not only your finesse that helps others. It’s your ability to uplift and raise awareness. This week, Venus transits to your solar twelfth house. Dreams guide your efforts. The Sun brings powerful friends into your orbit.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

You are a natural researcher and detective. Your highly developed abilities take you there. When things don’t add up, it’s normal to question. Scorpio goes a step further. You sense things before they surface. This week, Venus gifts you. This goddess of luxury and all things beautiful fine-tunes the details. The Sun transits to brighten and breeze up your career.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Whatever happens in the stars, Sagittarius has a secret back-up. That’s because the South Node of the Moon is in your sign. It’s very karmic. Whatever has to be balanced or paid off, now or from previous lifetimes, may show up. The upside is, you have talents, strength, and built-in support to fall back on. Venus transits to your solar tenth house of career. Watch for the details.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

The planet line-up is balanced in your chart. This doesn’t mean it’s all easy. Pluto in your sign whips up the final touches of your leadership role. It’s retrograde right now. Feel like things could come apart? This process teases out specifics. Venus transits to help with the details. The Sun shines extra light in your solar eighth house. An important relationship matures.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Most of what you do will not be seen by others this week. It’s not that you work in the shadows, or keep things a secret. It’s simply that the majority of planets reside in the lower hemisphere of your chart – privacy. The ‘fun stars’ are in your relationship sector, meaning a partner may bask in the limelight. Venus transits to ensure you receive a bonus for the efforts you make.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The stars continue in their orbital path. Do you also feel like you’re going round in circles? We can’t blame Mercury, as it is moving direct. Hmm. What could it be? The Moon’s South Node is in your career sector. Ouch. Not only are you taking care of now, you’re handling what’s left from the past. Venus transits to bring a little luxury into a relationship. Let her do this.