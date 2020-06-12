♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Do you enjoy reviewing your day, or are you the type who never looks back? A heightened quality for Aries is being first, a very hot fire sign. You can’t help it, you were born this way. You move before others have time to consider. Overtures of romance may be misunderstood, but eventually go full circle this week. Mercury moves retrograde to buy you time.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

Expect the unexpected. Watch it happen fast. Just when you think you have things figured out, they flip sideways. As you move into acceptance, they flop back again. Steady becomes a relative term in your world. Uranus transits through Taurus, while Venus continues to retrograde towards it. Mercury goes retrograde this week. Don’t believe everything, as it may be retracted.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Dealing with Venus retrograde in your sign? You may find you want a refund, or question a recent investment. If things feel like they’re unraveling when you’d rather they come together, give it time. Ruler Mercury goes retrograde this week. It can be a challenge to keep schedules (and sometimes, find keys)! Which inevitably opens new possibilities and often, happy results.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

When things get too complex, Mercury goes retrograde. Then they’re nearly impossible, and it’s time to take a step back. The human mind can conceive of so many things. It becomes full, with views blocked. This week the shoe is on the other foot. You can get there from here. The only thing is, it may not be the way you came, or how you plan to return. But it is subtly romantic.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Attention and intrigue come without an instruction book. So may romance. While last week’s eclipse cast a shadow in this area, it offers time to check in with yourself. Do your thought waves connect with someone else? Is there a shiver when you realize you’re only a touch away? Mercury moves retrograde. Practice your subtle-realm skills to see what might happen.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Mars opposite your sign moves you into uncharted territory. This warlord of passion and prominence connects with Neptune, exactly, in your area of relationships. Thus, while some fantasies are bubbles that burst, new ones come on the scene. You’ll need to grab them quickly while still using a gentle touch. Mercury, your ruler, goes retrograde. This could be a good thing.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Juno is in Libra. With someone or not, you won’t feel alone. This goddess of commitment helps your spirit feel full, and not like a carved out canoe. She’s the one who notices who will make a lasting partner. Since Juno is in your sign, you may be focused on being your own best friend right now. Mercury goes retrograde this week. You may be reviewing your career.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Sudden flashes of insight mix with news that keeps changing. Uranus, governing surprises and streaks of genius, is opposite your sign. To say that it’s taking up space in your relationship sector is putting it mildly. It has a way of making conversations absolutely electric. Watch for your reactions. Mercury goes retrograde. Double check schedules and shared plans.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

If you’re feeling frustration in your romantic world, you’re not alone. Venus is retrograde in your solar seventh house of relationships. The cherry on top includes Mercury moving retrograde, too. Normal conversations may not work as you’d like, if they ever did. Which brings you the magic of planetary slowdowns. Let yourself relax into a new process, and watch to see what happens.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Does the focus circle around yourself or a partner? The stars back you up on this. The weight and balance of your chart is found in changes you are going through. At the same time, an important person in your life has their own nether world to deal with. If you’re single, simply be your own best friend. Mercury goes retrograde. Treat yourself with extra special, gentle care.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

If you find you’re nodding off when you thought you’d be working, blame it on Mercury retrograde. Not that this necessarily makes people sleepy. It’s just that without a true vacation, parts of your psyche will take over, making sure you get some rest. Enjoy the fantasy life that Ceres conjunct the Moon offers. This includes dreams of luxuriously flowing finances.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

The Moon connects with Ceres, and Mars conjuncts Neptune, all in Pisces. This week offers abundance, with a focus on fantasy, films, and music. If you’re offered a chance to share your creative streak, go for it. You could literally dance or sing your way to an unexpected audience. Friends are going through a lot. You might choose to write or do something just for them.