♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Stand tall. It’s something you’re known for. Your vision turns dreams into real life. This week is no exception. Vesta connects with Uranus in your money house. You are in for quite a ride. Good news – Vesta brings a constant ‘fire in the hearth’ to keep you going, whatever Uranus undoes. Expect a few surprises. Life is all about home at the moment.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Sometimes it helps to watch the stars. They’re so far away, it’s hard to believe they can make a difference. Could they possibly hear your requests? Yet this week, Vesta cozies up to Uranus in Taurus. With all that action in your solar first house, anything could happen. The Summer Solstice brings soothing conversation and understandings that couldn’t be reached until now.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Float on subtle breezes. You deserve it! Mars puts his back into making you money. Mercury is there to make sure you hear about it. The focus is home, security, and comfort. You may even find you’re helping to take care of a family member. As the longest day of the year, the Summer Solstice shines its light on finances and the security of your future.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Happy Birthday, Cancer! Your sign is power-packed to get the most from this week. The Summer Solstice offers the longest day to brighten things up. It may take a while, but Mars in your sign offers stamina as you open new doors. Mercury in Cancer assists in reaching out and connecting with those who care. Hang in there. You’ll get the feedback you need.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

Your energetic presence hasn’t left you. It’s building up steam, about to burst onto stage. Mars and Mercury are behind the curtains in your solar twelfth house. You have the stamina to get through your next adventure, and the skills to communicate your desires. Juno enters Leo. She stands beside you and backs up your endeavors. The Summer Solstice balances an injustice.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

The base of a volcano chain may be below the water’s surface. What looks separate from above is connected underneath. When someone you care about feels a rumble, you pick up on it. How much difference can you make in a loved one’s life? If you’re into the spiritual, Juno sends light their way. The Summer Solstice stabilizes your plans around an important subject.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

A partner may seem erratic. Shocking Uranus conjuncts home-loving Vesta. If you’re single, you’re still not out of their orbit. Surprises and comforting news seem to collide with regularity. The focus is on flexibility and getting a foot into the magic you know is really there. The Summer Solstice brings an opening to new ways of living, or a completely different place to be.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Friends may seem more open to your suggestions, if they haven’t over-scheduled themselves. The Summer Solstice hints of possible alliances in far-off places. You’re able to plug into a wave of energy that buzzes with confidence. Relationships are mystical and flow with your desires. Sudden changes only bring you that much closer to comfort.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Your caring, optimistic attitude helps change the final results. Being able to see so far, patience is not always easy. What is a normal wrinkle in time may feel like eons to a Sagittarius. The Summer Solstice sets a reset button. Assets may be revealed as you see with the eyes of midsummer’s day. Taking time to catch your breath can open both doors and windows.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

The Summer Solstice invites a subtle romance. There’s some serious flexibility built into your week. It favors what you’d like to do. Get ready for surprises. While they may change your schedule, they’re still likely to sizzle. Energy can come from an understanding partner. They won’t need a lot of attention. A little recognition from you will go a long way.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Work is an energized sector of your life when along comes the Summer Solstice. It’s not necessarily about money or where you’re living, though both might interest you. It brings needed options. While you’re in the midst of choosing what to do, the South Node of the Moon requires completion of a past event. Juno enters a new sign to boost the backing of a partner this week.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

This Summer Solstice offers a special gift. It’s in your romance sector, expanding your creative powers. Mars and Mercury share space together. You can pull on their energy, stamina, and ability to connect. Jupiter and Ceres are retrograde when it comes to career. Treading water still has merit. If you prefer the most practical path, ask a friend to help or plan for a bonus day at work.