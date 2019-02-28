♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Luckily, Venus leaves one sign and enters another. She starts out standing up to Uranus, who can no longer throw her off balance. This goddess of love, comfort, and money then sashays over to Chiron to enjoy a healing connection. There are chances to take. You’ll be rewarded in ways you could never expect. Reach out, put your heart on the line. Changes are imminent and wonderful.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Venus enters a neutral position to help smooth things out. Mercury goes retrograde. Find an affirmation to instill in your calm center as you wait out the reversals. Uranus re-enters your sign. As up in the air as things can get, it’s still better than where it was a week ago. The New Moon happens a few hours later. Life is not boring. Especially yours.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Thankfully, Juno is in your sign. This asteroid goddess brings the nurturing you need in your home when it comes to long-term relationships. Opposite Gemini is Ceres, another blessing. She makes sure you have the security you require – forever, if possible. Venus is busy standing up to Uranus, and trying to schedule in a massage. It may seem superficial, but still worth it this week.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You don’t have time to daydream, but then again, you have all the time in the world. Juno, goddess of long-term satisfaction in relationships, is in your solar twelfth house. This means she’s appearing in the etheric realm, or in your dreams. You have time to mold your desires into reality. Right now, those at work have your back as you consider which options appeal most.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Have you been working to get yourself into a holding pattern, even though it’s not the one you want? Are you hoping you’ll have a clear idea, once the emotions settle down? Venus enters a neutral sector for most, but actually transits to your house of partnerships. Mercury goes retrograde, not always a reliable weathervane. Wait for the New Moon. Star light holds the key.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

This is a week to wrap your sherpa around your shoulders and toes. Venus enters your work sector. She wants you to feel silky-soft and luxurious, or be comfortably ensconced. At the same time, she stands up to Uranus, who tries to rearrange your plans. Ruler Mercury goes retrograde, so it’s a head spin. The New Moon offers an option for stability that doesn’t close you in.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Living in fear of being late all the time? Or so much in overwhelm, it doesn’t really matter? Venus, goddess of love and money – your ruling planet – stands up to Uranus. He wants to rearrange your landscape without getting permission. Check in with healing Chiron to soothe your psyche (or the soles of your feet). The New Moon hints of beauty and stability that lasts.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

You may not like to admit it, but even the prickly types may belong to your secret admiration society. You’re not responsible for living up to their filtered illusions, but you can enjoy what the stars have to offer you. Venus stands up to Uranus. No longer must you give up comfort just to ‘rise to the occasion’. The New Moon is an open doorway to do what works best for you.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

Sagittarians don’t like to be fenced in. This is a fact. If you’re not galloping in the wind or feeling the breeze on your face, your joy zone closes down. Watch as Venus stands up to Uranus. Say what you need to say, then back away and do your thing. Mercury goes retrograde soon after, so confusion will take time to sift. The New Moon is about indulging your spirit.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Debating whether to put all your eggs in one basket? It’s always worth taking care of yourself. Splitting your energies is not easy, but you may want to consider options to stay afloat. Venus stands up to Uranus, meaning your comfort is valuable when someone rattles your cage. Mercury goes retrograde, so ears mis-hear. The New ‘Micro’ Moon whispers of a new beginning.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Every week presents its challenges, but this one offers a boost. Venus enters your sign. She wants you to do something nice for yourself. If there is a treat, spa appointment, or wardrobe addition you can cover, it’s time to let yourself decompress. Mercury goes retrograde. Pay no attention! The correct path will slip back into place. The New Moon is an open financial start.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Venus continues to peek into your life. She is working on your behalf to find your most comfortable spot. Her square aspect to Uranus means she must stand up to unnecessary changes at home and in your schedule. Mercury goes retrograde in your sign. You know this means to double check what you hear. The New ‘Micro’ Moon in Pisces gives you hope and inspiration.