♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ♥¥¥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Happy Birthday, Aries! The Full Moon is opposite your sign. It’s willing to negotiate or compromise. The Sun in Aries connects with karmic influences to create a desired breakthrough. This is a great time to make inroads towards your goals. Focus and balance blend. Venus, ruler of this Full Moon, connects with Chiron. Healing infuses energy into your finances to bring success.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ♥♥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

If you could feel a sense of calm, you would. Others’ energies may pulse your system, keeping you up at night. Don’t they know a little meditation will change all that? Until they do, look to the Full Moon. It’s unusual to find a balance with the emotions generally stirred up. But this week, serenity and compromise gain a significant foothold, especially in relationships.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣♣ ♣

Too amped up to concentrate? Not sure why? It may have something to do with this Full Moon. The reflected glow offers a chance for compromise. Do your goals include finding a serene moment? Look no further. The Sun sextiles the North Node in your sign. This is a chance for a new beginning. Healing is a part of this as Chiron connects with Venus. Beauty to the rescue!

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

Up and down like a UFO? Not sure anyone saw you; nowhere to go? This week you may think your mission has been switched to Mars. But if you’re still here on earth, you’ll enjoy the Full Moon. It holds a gentle quality, with a touch of gracious compromise. This lets you know you’ve done what you need to do, in a way you feel good about.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Your days boomerang with anticipation. Just when you think you know what’s coming, the tactics are all changed up. This Full Moon adds composure and a gracious quality to your week. Conversations and negotiations help you get through. Venus makes a positive aspect to Chiron. It can mean money or resources are approved, which is always a healing event.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥ ¥¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣♣

You’ll appreciate the gracious nature of this Full Moon. What makes it easy to align with is its willingness to compromise, expanding its good manners. Feelings run deep, as this Moon reflects what goes on with finances. In your solar second house of income, you may be inclined to trust your hunches. Venus connects with Chiron to heal any frayed edges of a relationship.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣♣ ♣

This week may try to sneak up on you, but you’re sure to notice. The Full Moon is in your sign. Someone may want you to negotiate or even compromise. You may choose to go for it. Relationships are well positioned in this moonlight. Whatever you decide, it may turn out to be a starting point, not an ending. Flexibility in agreements are still part of your path.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣♣

This week is not a requirement to keep your guard up. It’s an opportunity to be open to someone’s desires. Not always comfortable with someone in your space? It’s in their sense of your warmth that they find security. Luckily, the Full Moon is a gentle one. It likes compromise, peace, and serenity. And it hangs out in your house of dreams.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥ ¥¥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣♣

This Full Moon encourages comfortable and gracious compromise. You are the sign of great expansion. You approach goals with optimistic, far-reaching vision. But does it seem each step requires a lot of back-tracking? Right now, Sag holds the zodiac’s responsibility to bring strength from the past. This is triggered by the South Node in your sign. Take your time. Keep breathing.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣♣

What you discover today may be modified tomorrow. That’s the way it goes with Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus. Changes are deep and the cracks are showing. There’s not much time for introspection, or even a few questions. The Full Moon bestows a blessing. Negotiations and compromise are built into your career. Expect and enjoy a gracious upcoming week.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Grinding away at daily chores, you may sense an inner resistance. Earth is going through changes that make things feel heavier. Not as much as, say, a suit of armor, but still, each step comes with a ‘thank you’. The Full Moon reflects the light of the Sun in your spiritual ninth house. Want to travel, but can’t? Use this time to visualize smooth connections when you do.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ♥♥¥¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣♣

The stars are on your side. You won’t have to say much. People sense where you’re coming from, and what you need. The Full Moon has a way of expanding others’ feelings, and yours, too. The blessing this week is the gracious nature it holds in sway. Relationships are especially regarded with a gentle protection. Share what you have before it slips away.