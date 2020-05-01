♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

To say this week sharpens your focus is an understatement. Chiron is near Dark Moon Lilith in the early degrees of your sign. Forging an environment with intense feelings is not as easy as it looks. Luckily, your hot Aries fire melts steel. The Full Moon is in your eighth house of sexy transformation. Often, those with the least expression on your screen have the greatest depths.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Though the requirement to constantly rearrange yourself isn’t exactly welcome, the results are. The universe puts you through a few stress tests this week. Uranus in your sign hums around Mercury, who just wants to be alone to think. The Sun in Taurus – Happy Birthday! – warms both to new ideas. The Full Moon in your relationship sector is mysterious and sexy.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

This is a week of skullduggery and you can probably feel it. Someone has a secret they definitely don’t want to tell. However, you won’t have to ask (since this rarely works without hard feelings, anyway). Your Mercury-ruled mind is aligned just in time to pick up on subtle changes in your environment. The Full Moon brings it out because as we know, we all breathe the same air.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Sometimes you have it all figured out, and it dissolves on you anyway. The karma this week is more of a release. The North Node of the Moon has been in your sign so long, it may be hard to remember when it wasn’t. It transits away from Cancer and into your solar twelfth house of dreams, solitude, and sanctuary. The Full Moon brings romance to these keywords.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Have you used up your batteries, and feel ready for someone else to take charge? When a Leo is tired, sunshine and a long nap are the ticket. If current circumstances are tricky, upgrading your meditation can help. The Full Moon will assist. It’s mysterious and even secretive. Which means you can play hide-and-seek and choose whether (or not) you’ll be found.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Virgos are thought to be shy, but right now you might not see the point. Even without coffee and chocolate, your need to score intellectual points saves you. Venus in your solar tenth house of career puts you in a plush, prominent position. With Vesta nearby, you are seen as both sexy siren and protector of what’s sacred. The Full Moon is seductive. Watch what pulls you in.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

As things implode, you may find ways to see beauty in your future. Right now counts too, as you rearrange your room, plant scented gardens, or dream of private waterfall walkways. Juno in your sign is exactly opposite Chiron in Aries. Translated, you can dress up a wound this week, and even heal it. The Full Moon in your income sector may reveal a secret money stream.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

This is a week to be kind to yourself. Planetary positions hit Scorpios in a sensitive place. Pluto retrograde may act out, as if you’re forced to make choices against your will. Or you may have to reverse-engineer a belief, which feels like back-pedaling. The Full Moon is in Scorpio. Intensity, shadow lovers, and deep revelations make an intriguing backdrop to your surface calm days.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Tricky week for Sag, never one to back down from a challenge. If it feels like it sneaks up on you, it’s not anything you precipitated. Other than being part of the awesome whole, of course! Pluto is retrograde, playing into your desire to bring truth and facts to the surface. The Full Moon reflects light in your solar twelfth house of dreams, karma, and sacred spaces.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

So much of your hard work is currently known by only a few. Capricorns are living with pretty much all the planets tucked away in the private sectors of your chart. What you are doing is almost non-stop and ultimately life-changing. The Moon’s South Node, Pluto, and Jupiter are in your solar first house of Self. The Full Moon brings powerful and secretive friends.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Saturn has entered your sign. Though it slows things down, your results still may double. Pallas Athene is at zero degrees Aquarius. She’s at the precipice of intensifying her efforts. This warrior goddess has an original approach which changes the game. The Full Moon reveals a sexy intensity. It gives you the focus to follow your intuition and sense what’s underneath.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You may be torn from intense dreams, or wonder where they dissolve to when you wake. The energy that flows through you is a collective one. You get to be yourself at every level. Mars, Saturn, and now Pallas Athene, the warrior goddess, are in your solar twelfth house. Your subconscious mind is working overtime. The Full Moon reveals a spiritually deeper purpose.