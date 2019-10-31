♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Pressures smooth out. Want a fair shake in legal matters? Venus transits to attract an advantageous outcome. Planning to travel? You could choose an upgrade. Spending with abandon comes with this transit. Or you may indulge with treats for the body beautiful. Chiron trines Venus to make sure investments you make in yourself bring a healthy return.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Does it take you longer to wake up, now that autumn rules? The stars around the earth keep things in motion, like a cat’s cradle. Your balance is found as Venus transits to a new position. This love goddess is in the gambler’s sign. Will you take another chance at a deep connection, or enjoy some time off? The Sun trines the North Node. Any choice you make is sexy this week.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Someone in your life has things sewn up. Your chart shows moving the mountain is not up to you. While that may push a few buttons, you can watch the river, catching currents in your favor. Venus transits to your relationship sector. If you have a few tricks up your sleeve, share how important they are to you. The Sun trines the North Node, making sure you get an ego boost.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

While you’re taking care of everyone else, schedule a bit of ‘me’ time. What, you don’t have any? If that’s the case, it’s a normal Cancerian trait. You’re an asset to all who know you. Why should you have a life of your own? This week changes all that. Venus transits to a fun-loving position in your chart. Your work benefits from you, because you value yourself. Enjoy!

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

You can buoy up the confidence of practically anyone, but how are you doing this week? The requirement of ‘being there’ for others can become an expectation. Not just theirs, but yours. Venus moves into your solar fifth house of romance. Single, spoken for, available or not, take yourself out on a date. Do what no one else has time for. You might meet a very special person.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Getting to know what you like best takes time. Discovery is one of Virgo’s strengths. If something has caught your attention, you see every detail. Eventually. Venus transits to make your home life more comfortable. This covers everything from a new sofa to falling in love. The Sun trines the North Node. Karmic goodies come out into the light. Which will you choose?

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Is the start of November a favorite time of year? The Sun is no longer in Libra, though it shines in your finance sector. You’re in a high cycle of probability that someone may offer you a job. It could involve secrecy, discretion, or non-disclosure. Ruler Venus transits to help dreams come true. Through conversations and unexpected discoveries, you tap into a good deal of luck.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Happy Birthday! Your laser focus returns. Venus, goddess of love and all things luxurious, transits to enhance your income. Ceres and Jupiter are in your finance sector, as well. You can expect an opportunity that brings you luck in this area. Whisper your thanks as you navigate the aspect of the Sun trine the North Node. You inherit from past lifetimes. What could be easier?

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Sagittarius was born to take chances. Love goddess Venus transits to your sign. What most attracts you on your list? Are you more enticed by short-term options or long-term goals? The Sun trines the North Node for a sexy encounter. You can make a major change in a new direction. The question is, can you still turn back? Consider what needs to be healed in your life.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

The Moon in Capricorn helps you squeeze between a rock and a hard place. Of all the zodiac signs, you are the least likely to avoid discomfort. You won’t be stuck with the awkward list all week. Venus transits to pull you out. Check your dreams to see which might work best. The Sun trines the North Node, bringing friends and an important relationship into alignment.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

There’s a gift basket with your name on it from the celestial realms. They may not fill it with flowers and leave it at your door, but you’ll know when it arrives. Venus transits so that friends and groups are in your corner. You’re right on track. Then the Sun trines the North Node. If you have kept a confidence, you’ll feel the effects and the rewards.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

What you think may be attraction in the making turns out to be a different reflection. Venus transits to create a block just when you get going. It’s fine – she’ll pan out in the long run. For now, your focus with the best return is your career. The Sun trines the North Node. This creates a powerful grand trine with your sign. Romance and a long-distance partnership is blessed.