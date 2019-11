♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Mars transits to make your life sexy. No need to hesitate if you’re given attention, or offered a gift you didn’t expect. Your career may be under heavy mutation. It’s not an exaggeration to say you lift work-related boulders on a daily basis. You can now clear your mind from fuzzy thoughts crossing your path. Mercury goes direct to stabilize your focus and produce results.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Things keep changing with Uranus in your sign. Not only will it become the norm, you’ll happily navigate the shocks. Celebrate the freedom they bring. This week you have Mars spicing up an important relationship. This is a sexy transit. It’s the perfect time of year to enjoy the romantic hearth and fire. Mercury moves direct. Others hear what you say, and even understand it.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Intensity is a welcome addition to your schedule. The depth of feeling brings meaning to all you do. Mars enters your work sector. Expect sharp edges. Wear heavy duty shoes and keep your meals hearty. You may find there’s a forbidden attraction near you. Mercury, your ruler, goes direct. This indicates a clearer view of what is comfortable, reliable, and will work.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

A flexible schedule benefits you. Mars, sexy god of ambition, transits to your solar fifth house. This fiery planet is in a romantic mood and may bring out the animal in you. As you check this out, be sure to take good care of yourself. Your stamina carries you through. Mercury goes direct. Conversations move smoothly. Your auric field energizes to reach your goals.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Mars transits to make all things direct and to the bone. Though your leonine heart wants to see compassion rule the day, Mars in your sector of home base cuts cords and slays dragons. Your mind may not be where you expected it to be, but it will move fast. Since Mercury goes direct in this area, let yourself explore. Decisions you make have an impact on others.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Things go upside-down and turn into something better. Mars transits to get to the point when it comes to conversations. Your focus is unmatched. Strength comes from stealth and a healthy diet. Mercury, your ruling planet, moves direct. This allows for clean agreements, especially when it includes one of your passions. Your eye for details gets gold stars.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Giving yourself time to wander? Let it happen in daydreams and your night visions. Mars leaves Libra, making a quick move to your financial sector. Energy and the focus to sharpen your skills is available. You see which projects will pan out, with income to boot. Venus in your house of communication brings love to the forefront. Mercury goes direct to clear things up.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Enjoy a Happy Birthday! It’s time to spice things up. Mars, former ruling planet of Scorpio, enters your sign. You are forthright and on target. You may notice you move quickly, with little desire to look back. Your emotions propel you forward. This week, it’s a relief. Mercury goes direct in your sign. Finally, things come together to make sense!

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

The complications you see are about to smooth out. Venus, goddess of all things beautiful, transits towards Jupiter. Both are in Sagittarius to double your fun. Mars moves to your solar twelfth house. Behind-the-scenes activities pick up speed. You find clarity in time spent alone. Dreams are recommended. Mercury goes direct. Enjoy channeling your truth and compassion.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Don’t let this week’s slip and slide get you off track. There are an infinite number of ways to be distracted as the season picks up speed. Luckily, Mars transits to clarify what’s most important. You may find you make a clean break with a group, or get to the heart of the matter with a good friend. Mercury goes direct. Open your intuition and wait for the impressions to arrive.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Patience required to change the world is nothing compared to undoing others’ errors. As always, your focus is on results. Mars transits to clear things as they surface. The planetary god of action helps pick up the pace. This is especially true in your career. While you may sense what’s behind the scenes, the Sun widens opportunities. Mercury goes direct to take care of follow-up.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣