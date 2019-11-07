♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Two important astrological happenings occur for you. The Full Moon in your solar second house opens up your bank account – to receive. It’s electrified by Uranus right there, charging around, amping up the stakes. What is created to be stable is forced to adjust, adapt, and flow. Flexibility is key. The other is that you are doing this all while Mercury is retrograde. And you do it well!

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Uranus in your sign was zapped by the New Moon (or was it the other way around)? While impact is noticed around the zodiac, it’s felt more by you. One thing is for sure. You don’t have time to take it personally, which is a bonus. This week’s Full Moon in Taurus highlights what all the fuss was about. With Mercury retrograde, expect it to be a long drawn-out reveal.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

With ruler Mercury retrograde, you’re not allowed to get in a rut. Not that you ever are. ‘Dullsville’ is exempt from your vocabulary. You don’t have to be in a rush, unless it excites you. Some may think that’s the answer, but you know retrograde rushing equals a do-over. Take your time and enjoy a hint from the Full Moon. It’s not about to get its knickers in a twist.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Speeding up the equation (or freeway) won’t solve this week’s dilemma. And the reason is? Mercury retrograde drops information through the cracks, so you have to fish it out again. Even the patient Crab, waiting for tides and full moons, can reach a limit. Having said that, this Full Moon brings friends to you, instead of the other way around. Your glass is definitely more full than empty.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

If your creative streak is currently a spark, it’s worth taking a chance on yourself. With the Full Moon shining a steady light on your career, you can invest in your own interests. Mercury is retrograde, a perfect time to try out something that doesn’t have to work the first time. The more you experiment with your options, the happier you will be. This week, and always.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

This is a week to soothe sore muscles. Sink into the softest cushions you can find, and let yourself repair. You won’t have much time before the holiday madness begins. Gather time around you like a blanket, and consider comfort as an option. The Full Moon reveals a path to explore. Mercury retrograde may send you off in circles, but you won’t mind.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Oh, Libra. What have you done? All you wanted was a beautiful planet, a lovely home, and a happy heart. Now you’re the ambassador of all things pleasant, including art, poetry, and manners. You’re dealing with the sign opposite yours – who likes to stir things up – the antithesis of your harmony. The Full Moon backs you, even as Mercury retrograde convolutes.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Happy Birthday to Scorpios born this week! Celebrate! Lean back, sink in. Take a breather. How will you keep this pace through the holidays, if you don’t restore yourself now? The Full Moon opposite your sign is likely to second this. You don’t have to know how things will play out to be available when they do. Mercury retrograde may take you off line. Open the windows.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

As much as the Centaur can race up any mountain, you are also able to watch with increasing curiosity. There are events you may wish you could control, but simply cannot. This is others’ karma in action. What can you do, other than support them? The Full Moon is a reminder that work is a reflection of what you put into it. Even with Mercury retrograde!

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

When it comes to favorites, you can be traditional. There are memories and nostalgia which work for you. Since you can count on the security they bring, this week’s Full Moon is a bonus. It shines it big light on love, romance, creativity, and kids. The ruler of this moon is Venus in sister-sign Taurus. Make sure you let its reflection shine on your hopes, dreams, and wishes, too.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

This may not be an evenly-balanced week, but you can still sail through it. Friends want more of you, and make it worth your while. Your career keeps you busy, especially with Mercury in retrograde. Even though it’s not really moving backwards, it appears to, which is exactly what turns things upside down. Let this week’s Full Moon make home your comfort place.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You get the subtleties of the season, even when in the early stages of emerging. The Full Moon makes this all the more clear. You appreciate ambience and the ethereal, as much as the material world calls. Communications come in loud and clear. They may not reflect all your beliefs, but they will get you to the next step. Mercury retrograde won’t entirely change that.