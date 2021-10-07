♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Notice the stars sprinkling moondust and thoughts of romance? If you’re not into it, this could be annoying. Love goddess Venus has moved to your solar ninth house. She likes spiritual jaunts or dreams that include luxury travel. Want to take a break? Even planning to be somewhere else can bring a smile. The Sun connects with Mars, body heat, and a sport of your choice.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Do you have friends who inspire an argument? Watch what happens this week. The Sun connects with Mars. This is a tight aspect, pushing buttons. Mars likes to incite; the Sun brings it home. If you don’t have the time, skip it. Seriously. Prune those thorns. Be the weed-be-gone of your group. Venus, the love goddess, is the one to court. She’s in your sector of partners sharing.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Trying to be there for loved ones? Anything starting to backfire? If so, it’s a hint to give yourself quality time. Ceres, the all-encompassing nurturer, goes retrograde in Gemini. Others can step up as you amble towards your interests and passions. Venus, who loves a comfortable setting, is in your sector of long-term relationships. Romance and beauty find you this week.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This could be a lucky week. The magical part is, it won’t be in the way you expect. Venus, goddess of love and luxury, is in your solar sixth house of work. This is a wonderful placement. She makes sure you have something extra in this arena. You may notice a colleague with a heart, delicious new items on a favorite menu, or a warmth with a bonus. Go for it. It’s meant for you.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

A whole world out there to explore, but stuck in daily details? Leos break free by leaps and bounds. Mercury and Jupiter are in helpful aspects to your sign. They open doors to new and exciting discoveries, with conversations to match. This is especially true if you’re in a relationship. Venus is in your solar fifth house of romance. Let your creative heart lead the way.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

Virgo is an earth sign, gifted with tracking details. Air and fire signs head up this week’s aspects, but you’re entrusted to make the final decisions. Will this project go forward, or be put on the back burner? The Sun and Mars connect exactly. Mars encourages action. The Sun helps you follow your heart. Venus is in your sector of home base. Write, send packages, or be the gift.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

If it takes a while to get into projects, it’s a natural Libran trait. You need to sense some form of inner cozy and take time to invite the serene. While others may jump into action, you feel for the balance and then take a step. The Sun is in your sign. Happy Birthday! Mercury and Mars add to your expansive week as Jupiter makes a positive aspect to Libra. Venus begins a great repartee.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Starting at the end and working your way back could add intrigue to your week. You can’t rearrange the days, but you can flex out your expectations. Breathing space is a requirement if you’ve been tethered to specific goals. Mercury and Jupiter make an expansive aspect. Communicating what works is a must. Venus in your finance sector gifts you, but could cost.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Venus is in your sign. It’s time to have comfortable days find and keep you. Indulge a little. You don’t have to do everything the hard way. Changing up your schedule is key. Whether you’re up with the sun or bathing in moonlight, a different scene tends to lift you. Jupiter expands thoughts around travel. Talking about the details can set a new vista in motion.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Jupiter and Mercury work to expand your connections. They’re in a helpful mode. Since they’re also retrograde, you may want to do what works for you. Venus in your house of hidden realms is a stunning placement. It’s often the centerpiece of goals and aspirations. This goddess loves beauty and security. A dream journal lets you check back to see how many have come true.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Jupiter is retrograde in your sign. It gives you the ability to plan big things, without necessarily the resources to do them. This changes in your favor in less than two weeks. It makes a positive aspect to Saturn, the builder, going direct. Structures become more stable. Venus is now in your solar eleventh house of friends, and groups who share your interests. Bank on this for security.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

A partner or institution may hold the power of feedback, but documents may seem less available. This doesn’t mean they aren’t tracking back to catch up with you. Mercury and Jupiter make a helpful trine aspect. The desire for communication is there, though both planets are retrograde. Venus is in your solar tenth house of career. There are benefits, but double check your schedule.