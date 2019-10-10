♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣ ♣

The Full Moon is in late Aries. It’s a mature, intense statement that takes you to the next step. If you weren’t sure what you wanted to focus on, or how, this week you’ll be clear. Snap! The Moon squares Pluto. Dealing with your feelings makes you honest with yourself. You get closer to the happiness you deserve. The Moon in your sign trines Jupiter, which is over-the-top lucky.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Two Moons bring you closer to your truth. The Full Moon is in your solar twelfth house. While this governs dreams, it includes past-lifetimes and reoccurring themes. The intensity of Pluto square the Full Moon dredges up what you no longer need to carry. Jupiter trine the Full Moon clears up an inheritance. Then the Moon transits to Taurus. You can happily sink into yourself.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣

This week’s stars challenge you, yet create needed clarity. Want to escape from the daily grind? No need to rush. The Full Moon squares Pluto, bringing fireworks into view. Your feelings are invigorated, even if the motivation is uninvited. Then this Full Moon trines Jupiter. You are lucky in a special relationship. They will want to share their luck with you, too!

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣ ♣

Some may say this is a tricky Full Moon, as it’s in an incompatible sign. However, it squares Pluto, which helps you stay in balance. The intensity of emotions are something you’re already familiar with. While it’s a challenge, you’ve been there, done that. The Full Moon also trines Jupiter. This a lucky rewarding aspect when you follow your most impossible feelings.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

This week’s Full Moon makes some points. Not all of them are welcome. They do offer a more direct path to your feelings, which turns out to be a time-saver. The Full Moon is square to Pluto. Authority and power at work are challenged. If you are about to be promoted in some way, you’ll work through it. Jupiter trines this Full Moon for ultra-adventurous romance.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Feelings could blow up with this Full Moon. No one is immune, so you’re not alone. The cosmic consequences keep rolling in. The stars add their assistance to create a balance in your galaxy. The Full Moon squares Pluto. This may be about someone using, or misusing, their authority. Jupiter trines the Full Moon, making you lucky when you challenge them.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Happy Birthday! The Full Moon is opposite your sign. It brings a power shift in an important relationship. Pluto squares the Full Moon. Someone may become ultra sexy or uber contentious. Jupiter trines this Moon which brings a lucky connection. Venus entices finances. She has a way of receiving attention and encouraging luxury to come your way. You may hear good news.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Uranus opposes Venus. Keeping up with the fast pace brings you love or money. The Full Moon offers intensity. Emotions are high. It squares Pluto, which is a challenge. Find some breathing space. Hard-core information is about to surface. Jupiter trines this Full Moon. In your sector of income, this could be a major win.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You may have worked hard to do everything right, yet still felt trapped or held back. Now you can move forward at double speed. Uranus opposes Venus. Surprise twists in work and dreams. The Full Moon amplifies romance. It’s real. Will it last? Pluto squares the Full Moon, bringing a power play. Jupiter in your sign trines this Moon. You are lucky, with options wide open.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣ ♣

Uranus opposes Venus. Expect a quick change-up with friends and romance. This is a huge week for you. The Full Moon is not in your sign, but it squares Pluto, which is. If someone thrusts you into a power-play, consider what you really want. Jupiter trines this Full Moon. Dreams become bigger. Surprisingly, you may have to make a choice when it comes to home base.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

This is a blockbuster week. Your ruling planet, Uranus, zooms around to oppose Venus. Take care not to overextend your money or your heart, though you could equally fall madly in love. The Full Moon brings a quick connection that grabs you. It squares Pluto. Someone wants to show their authority. Then Jupiter trines this Full Moon. Friends turn out to be your lucky break.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Uranus opposes Venus. Neither are in your sign, but you could still have a breakthrough about love and what works. The Full Moon enhances finance and power plays. Intensity rules. Emotions are potent, and may attempt to get out of hand. Expansive Jupiter trines this Moon. Your career gets a boost. If you can wait a day, Mercury trine Neptune shows the way.