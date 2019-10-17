♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

This week time speeds up, or seems to. Venus sextiles Saturn, a dream-come-true aspect. Your body and mind run in tandem. Venus offers gifts. Saturn makes them last. Put yourself in a peaceful space, even if it’s a visualization. Your thoughts will reflect what makes you happiest. Then Venus trines Neptune. Your creativity goes through the roof. Let yourself express.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ♥ ¥¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣

The gifts of Venus are non-negotiable. Her abundance for you is unmitigated. You don’t have to be in a formulaic scenario to receive. Venus sextiles Saturn. This is a down-to-earth position which includes putting you in the lap of luxury. Don’t believe it? Let yourself accept an invitation you’d love, but don’t have time for. Try it out. Venus trines Neptune for fantasies.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

Gemini flies through the lightest of air. Your mind stays focused as ruler Mercury sextiles Pluto. You know which direction to take, and where not to go. Venus sextiles Saturn. These two get along well. Art and money stabilize, whether you’re attracting it to a project or your bank account. Venus trines Neptune. See a film, start a dream journal. Give yourself a break.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Your determination grows by leaps and bounds. Others, especially authorities, may not have seen your resilience. They will this week. Venus sextiles Saturn. Any question of ‘not enough’ dissolves. Events conspire to show you have earned more than you know. Venus trines Neptune. Fantasies and daydreams! The Sun shines in your house of romance. Is your heart ready?

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

The glare of this week won’t keep you from seeing an important screen. You’re due the accolades and recognition you’ve worked so hard for. Venus, goddess of money and love, sextiles Saturn. This equates to finding your feet, whatever the situation. Your goals are solid and sustainable. Venus then trines Neptune, helping you daydream your way to a better place.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

The beauty in minimal lines equals money for you. You may wonder how to get it, or you may already be well versed. The space you create adds to your mystery, just the opposite of what you may hear. Elegance is a trait all Virgos possess. Don’t be too shy to show it. Venus sextiles Saturn, then trines Neptune. Wear something that cleanses your aura as you move.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ♥ ¥¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

The Sun completes its transit in your sign. Happy Birthday to all Librans born this week! Ruler Venus keeps you busy. This love goddess sextiles Saturn. You’ll construct what you need to blend art with beautiful surroundings. Then Venus trines Neptune. This is a fantasy aspect, one that merges daily love with the divine. Treat yourself to a massage or a walk in glorious gardens.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Venus sextiles Saturn. Relationships smooth out. Hard work equals a special comfort you can sink into. This is your time of year. You don’t have to go far to feel in sync with energies around you. Venus then trines Neptune. While you tend to be both practical and dramatic, this week your fantasies may make you an offer. The Sun transits to Scorpio. Happy Birthday!

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

Sagittarians have a special need to feel free. You don’t like being on a leash. This week your thoughts may encourage an excursion. Venus sextiles Saturn. Completing a project is a form of liberation. Then Venus trines Neptune. It’s a lovely, romantic aspect, but can get out of hand. Set your boundaries ahead of time. Music and film may fill a desire to roam. Start your game plan.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

You like to be organized, though events keep stepping in. You handle any rescheduling the universe provides with ease. Venus sextiles Saturn. This love goddess is associated with higher comfort levels, money, and beauty. As your ruling planet, Saturn offers stability and a place to call home. Venus trines Neptune. You can dream, can’t you?

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ¥ ♣♣

Aquarius is famous for starting trends. You don’t generally mean to. When life gets too stuck to stand, you’re often the first to find a solution. This week, take a breather. Venus sextiles Saturn. What you have worked for pays benefits. Enjoy them! Then Venus trines Neptune. You’re on a roll. Visualizing and connecting with the divine works. Give thanks and prepare to receive.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥ ¥¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣

Venus sextiles Saturn. This is pleasure with structure and a plan to make it happen. Powerful celestial aspects include Pisces. Venus trine Neptune in your sign brings beauty and caring, blending everyday love with the sublime. Who or what can make a loving and fulfilling difference to your life? You’re about to see how important your next step will be.