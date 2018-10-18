♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Running into obstacles? With Mercury square Mars, things heat up to balance out. Mercury also sextiles Pluto, meaning a higher-up can get you through the door. Speak your mind – you won’t be alone. Venus wants to settle down, but it may not happen yet. Venus is still retrograde. The Sun lights up a sexy path starting Tuesday. The Full Moon offers a treasure trove just for you.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Complications smooth out. No wand-waving required. Mercury squares Mars and it looks like they won’t, but they do. Venus sextiles Saturn. You get the stability and comfort you want. Taurus needs a touch of luxury! The Sun enters your relationship sector and lights it up, starting Tuesday. Dress for the best. The Full Moon is in your sign. Bask in a little reflected glory.

GEMINI

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

Your ruling planet, Mercury, stands up to receive a bonus. You’re recognized, and it feels good. You’re a powerhouse at work. Jupiter, Mercury, and Venus welcome the Sun into this sector of your chart. The light and warmth you radiate has a quality that many take home with them. The Full Moon puts its focus on your dreams. Writing your wishes has a way of inviting them in.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

You learned long ago that arguing gets you nowhere. Cancers have a tendency to be self-sufficient, so that you have a little extra caring to share. Mercury squares Mars, which translates to being provoked. It then sextiles Pluto, meaning you get your way. Enjoy the Sun’s transit to your romance sector. The Full Moon lets you do your own thing with friends.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

If there’s a week people don’t agree, it’s now. Somehow you sail right through it. Mercury squares Mars and spoils for a fight, but you can’t be bothered. You have too many other things to do! The Sun enters your home sector. You’re more interested in where you’re living, for how long, and how much. The Full Moon reflects options in your career to show you the way.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Virgo as a sign can feel tummy tension. The holidays are a hop, skip, and a jump away, so round up your essential oils and start massaging. Relaxing now helps you survive the run-up to the end of the year. Ruler Mercury stands up to those who abscond with authority this week. The Sun transits to light up conversations. The Full Moon asks for travel and a deeper level of comfort.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Your ruler Venus comes to the rescue. You may not think so at first, as Mercury squares Mars. This indicates tension, or hearing something you’d rather not. Then the Sun transits to warm up your money house, and Venus sextiles Saturn. She is able to convince someone in power or authority that you are the one, whether it’s at work or in romance.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Feeling big swings? That’s Jupiter in Scorpio. Add Mercury and Venus to your sign, and you’re in a potent environment. Venus is retrograde until mid-November, which means it doesn’t all happen at once. The Sun enters Scorpio, too. Happy Birthday! The Full Moon opposite your sign reflects on a very important relationship this week.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You’re aware that much rides on your shoulders. You can feel it. Pluto, Vesta, and Saturn are in Capricorn. Groups you’re involved with can be a great support. Reach out, even if you normally wouldn’t. Mercury squares Mars. Someone goes to bat for you! The Sun enters your friendship sector, shining light on all that’s offered. The Full Moon is romantic in so many ways.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You’re moving as fast as you can (and it feels like faster). Mercury squares Mars to intensify connections. If you need a reprieve, you’ll break free when Venus sextiles Saturn mid-week. The Sun shines its light on hopes and dreams at work. You may be recognized, or receive a thank you bonus. The Full Moon is woozy. Great for relaxing at home!

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You sense subtle vibrations. You know when something’s coming before it shows up. You feel loved ones change moods like the weather, especially when they’re stormy. Mercury squares Mars. Someone may try to make a point, and not in a subtle way. The Sun’s transit to your spiritual sector offers guidance and protection. The Full Moon solidifies a wish.