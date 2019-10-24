♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

Chiron in Aries brings healing when you least expect it. Autumn’s pulse picks up as Pluto sextiles Venus. Your loving nature is quite seductive. The New Moon balances emotions to move your interests forward. Mercury connects with Venus for sexy signals. The stars help you to relax. You have time to find your favorite costume for a Happy Halloween!

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

Pluto gets along with Venus in spectacular fashion. Translated, their stellar connection brings your sensuality into play. Patience pays off. Taurus has an enduring nature, which turns the tables in your favor. The New Moon starts a cycle of relationship do-overs. It’s almost as if the complicated past never happened. Let yourself get out from under. Happy Halloween!

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣

A hand-held fan of happiness opens for Gemini. Jupiter conjunct Ceres in your house of relationships shows what you value. Planning for a trip pays off. Venus sextiles Pluto, adding to the attention you receive. Your future gets a lucky break. During the New Moon, your sensuality ratings rev up. Make sure you give yourself a chance for parties and a Happy Halloween!

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

The emphasis is on healing what ails you in career and private life. The majority of planets are below the horizon of your chart. Your focus is on what others don’t see. Venus sextiles Pluto, weaving romance into a serious relationship. The New Moon is a restart button for love and the creative arts. Let yourself express it this Happy Halloween!

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥ ¥¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣

This week’s areas of interest include self-improvement (with wardrobe upgrades you won’t feel guilty about), increased income, and zeroing in on what you love about being at home. If things feel sketchy or worn thin, the New Moon is the perfect time to delve into other options. It’s also in sync with a favorite spooky season. Happy Halloween!

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ♥ ¥¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣

Doing what works best for you is a vote for yourself. Venus sextiles Pluto. Beauty and power plays become a sexy package. The New Moon is nothing if not enticing. You can start over, which is exactly what you do every day. The Sun opposes Uranus. A shock to the ego quickly subsides. Plan for a little alchemy to show off the real you. Have a Happy Halloween!

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣

Mars in Libra makes you quick to respond. Honesty is a quality that attracts. You won’t waste time if there’s not a long-term payoff. The Sun, Venus, Pallas Athene, and Mercury are all in your income sector. You’re looking for what works. The New Moon is also in this area of your chart. It starts a new financial cycle. In the midst of falling leaves, take time for a fun Halloween!

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

Venus sextiles Pluto, bringing comfort and rewards. Stand up for hidden joys that are being rediscovered. Happy Birthday if you were born this week! Your gifts bring insights from the subtle realms. You may not have the answer to all mysteries, but you do have a more than a few. The New Moon is in Scorpio. You can start fresh. No need to look back. Happy Halloween!

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ♥ ¥¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣

Jupiter connects with Ceres in your sign. They bring more choices than you have time for. You may wonder how many of them will last. This week, the stars ask for caution. Venus sextiles Pluto. An authority figure could help you build your income. The New Moon in your sector of dreams is spooky. Ultimately it clears out fears. Just in time for an enchanted Halloween!

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

So much is being revealed. A lot of it is due to you. Pluto in Capricorn makes you an agent for change, whether you think you signed up for it or not. Venus sextiles Pluto. These two bring gifts of beauty, something plush and comfy, or pure power. The New Moon is in your sector of friendships. It holds sexy sultry undertones. Don’t get spooked – it’s all in time for Halloween!

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

Venus sextiles Pluto. You receive stronger finances by following your dreams. Not just any nightly visions will do. They must revitalize your career. With all the changes you’ve been through, you may choose to play it safe. Team up with an authority figure who makes life more comfortable. The New Moon enters this sector of your chart for a spooky, yet Happy Halloween!

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ♥ ¥¥ ¥ ♣♣

Your sense of justice may be heightened by this week’s celestial gatherings. Venus sextiles Pluto. This brings comfort, beauty, and money to those who develop their own authority. Conversely, it can undo those in power who strayed too far off the path. The New Moon is scintillating. It starts you in a serious direction. Check your social scene for a Happy Halloween!