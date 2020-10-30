♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

This is a potent week. By the time it’s over, you will have more than noticed. The Full Moon is a Blue Moon, with the extra impact one might expect. In addition, it’s right next to Uranus. The energy that comes with your sign blends well with the Moon’s position in your solar second house. Income is involved. Halloween has never been like this before.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Happy Halloween! Stay as down to earth as you can, as the Full Moon is in your sign. Not only that, it’s a Blue Moon, the second Full Moon of the month. You can only imagine what kind of spook-tacular feelings may arise. Positioned at the same degree as Uranus, the sensuality of Taurus is at its height. Changeable could be a word that’s too slow to be used accurately.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

The Full Moon is earthy and grounded, allowing you to enjoy a Happy Halloween! Otherwise, you might notice there are shocks coming from all directions. It’s a Blue Moon, the second Full Moon of the month. The brilliance and flash of energies that connect line you up for a successful week’s end. Ruler Mercury goes direct, putting you at the forefront again.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

This is a Full Moon you can relate to. First, because you’re able to throw yourself into anything that embraces your emotions. Secondly, it’s a Blue Moon, meaning as the Moon Child, you’ll feel its potent impact. Connecting with Uranus, it brings an excitement that keeps your energies going. Halloween is full of ups and downs. For you, it’s a wild ride of changeable truths.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

There are issues and then there are issues. What doesn’t work or has been put off tends to show up, neon-bright, during Mercury retrograde. Add that to the Full Moon, and you get the idea. It’s a Blue Moon, meaning it’s potent. And, just in time for Halloween. While you may not have thought of it (or maybe you have), right now is perfect timing to express your alter ego. Boo!

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

While other signs may feel the emotional deluge, you are circling with a global view. This Full Moon is in your solar ninth house. Dealing with inheritances of all kinds expands to what is spiritual or karmic. It’s a Blue Moon, making your focus and intent especially potent. Next to Uranus, you can handle the changes as they happen. Plus, you’ll enjoy a Happy Halloween!

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

For a sign that represents balance, you can also swing from metaphorical chandeliers. In fact, there’s nothing a Libran likes better than to enjoy a challenge. This week’s Full Moon is earthy and sensual. Let yourself indulge. Treat yourself to something luxurious and beautiful. It’s a Blue Moon, next to Uranus. Let this brilliant connection add to your Happy Halloween!

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

This is your season, your time of year. This week holds a holiday with a special meaning for Scorpios. Not only that, this Full Moon is in the sign of partnership for you. It enhances feelings, whichever way they go. It’s a Blue Moon, so it’s especially potent. Enjoy your inner power with Dark Moon Lilith joining the fray. Whatever happens, this proves to be a memorable Halloween!

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

For a sign with boundless enthusiasm, you chafe at the weight of restrictions. Your energy has to go somewhere. This week you may delve to the depths of your feelings – where motivation can be found. The Full Moon is earthy and materially oriented. Important when you’re in your body. Enjoy this Blue Moon as it casts a spiritual glow on your Happy Halloween!

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

Feeling better? Or not sure? Hauntingly subtle reminders can turn into monoliths. This Full Moon is a Blue Moon, meaning it’s especially potent. It’s next to Uranus, so changes throw you into twisting and turning paths. While there are uplifting moments, its reflected light offers more than a gleam of encouragement. Enjoy the escapades of a very Happy Halloween!

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

You want to be thought of as a good person. You do your best with the endless variances of your day. Are you searching for the portal to a place of serenity and peace? This Full Moon bucks like a bronco. It’s a Blue Moon, making it particularly powerful. Your ruling planet, Uranus, paves the way to change things up. A restless harmony is yours for an enchanting Happy Halloween!

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣

This week challenges other signs to the max, but you’re ok. You may have to duck dive under the waves as you surf this Full Moon. It’s down-to-earth which keeps you from being water-logged with emotions. Yet it’s a Blue Moon, making it potent. Connecting with Uranus, you won’t have to figure anything out. Just give yourself a treat to enjoy a Happy Halloween!