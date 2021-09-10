♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Chiron in your sign is retrograde. What showed up and then disappeared is likely to surface. You receive the benefits and healing this brings. Venus transits to make your life sexy. Mars enters your relationship sector. You may have to skirt power struggles or meet them head-on. You hold the initiative, which may be reflected in a partner. Things move at a fast clip, Aries-style.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Partnerships and money are the focus. This is not unusual, except there’s a starry benefit built in. Even better, this week there are two. Venus, your ruling planet, enters your commitment sector. This includes relationships that are long-term, such as marriage or living with a partner. Then Mars transits to break through barriers at work. And get things done in a hurry.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Something lovely or simply beautiful shows up as you work. Venus transits to this sector of your chart. She’s known for adding ambiance and taste to décor. She can also grace an environment with security. This comes with a financial infusion. Watch for clients and contracts that can make this happen. Mars adds romance and creative insights as your life moves at a faster pace.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This week may creep up on you, in a good way. Starting with a routine that you want under control, there are blessings from the stars. Venus, goddess of love and money, makes a gentle entrance into your fifth house of romance. She is at her most attractive in this position, seeming to be all you have dreamed of. Mars transits to make things happen fast, at home.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Watching how fast time flies? Yet each moment takes everything you have? This week there are undercurrents of comfort. Venus, who loves beauty and fabulous interactions, shares secrets that make things real. Mars moves into your solar third house of intellect and daily travel. Expect fast connections, quick conversations, and decisions made in a heartbeat.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You have to find the beauty to balance the beast. Doubt is meant to save you, but not stop you from trying. If you feel called to connect, this is the week to do it. Venus moves into your solar third house of communication. She imbues you with the gift of gentle words and comfort that sustains. Mars transits to your financial sector. Act fast if you have a chance to make money.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Librans feel better finding ways to share. Enjoying your artistic streak in painting, home décor, and cuisine opens the door to connect with your desires. Venus, your ruling planet, floats into your solar second house of income. She knows value when she sees it. When it comes to an investment, check that it is well priced, then act. Mars transits to create attraction.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

The Moon travels through your sign this week. Visions may light up your days, or you may have dreams connecting you to deeper insights. Get your feelings lined up with your to-the-bone honesty. Venus transits to Scorpio, bringing a soothing balm to your nerves. Choices you make match your energy. Mars moves into your solar twelfth house of the subconscious mind.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

As Sagittarius the Archer, your aim is accurate. Your strength and nimble footsteps serve your instincts well. You have far-reaching vision. Don’t let it bother you if you’ve galloped ahead of the crowd. People enjoy the hope and inspiration you bring back. Venus, goddess of love and luxury, is an angel on your shoulder. Mars transits to pursue the truth.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

If the weight of the world is crushing, use the protective traits of Cancer, the sign opposite yours. Whenever you do this, it restores a balance. For example, nurturing yourself and others is rewarding. Making sure you find your way to natural foods, or hot soup and bread, can revitalize. Venus moves to bring friends with secrets. Mars transits to offer a power play in your career.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You have the benefit of two planets moving into different signs. Not only does this free you up, but they inherently bring a balance. Venus transits to make your career and public standing easier to take. With the added security of being comfortable, you can forge ahead. Mars moves to take on long-distance trips and provoke moments of funlightenment.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Movement in the heavens mirrors changes on earth. Venus and Mars transit to different places in your chart. Goddess of the good life, comfort, and beauty, Venus is seductive in this position, and inquisitive. She enters your solar ninth house. Needing to find reasons behind-the-scenes, a trip may bring answers. Mars has the drive and determination to be her partner.