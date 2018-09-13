♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

There’s balance in the air, and you may be walking a tightrope. Uranus in your financial sector is retrograde. It’s opposite Venus this week. You are likely to receive a settlement (from the universe, of course). The format is touch and go, on-again-off-again. Likely to drive you batty until the money is in. Your inner drive to respect yourself maintains your independence.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Clear your mind. Drop your worries. Projecting what’s going to happen in the next hour or day is depleting. If you want to program – visualize – the result you’d like, that’s different. It’s better for your nervous system. Plus, you’re putting your vote in (to the universe). Juno in your sign continues to keep you covered. You can do this, or take a break!

GEMINI

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You’re known for flying to the rescue. But you’d also like to have fun. Knowing that’s your intent, you can do what you enjoy most this week. Ruler Mercury keeps you busy with details at home. Have you put your heart into an important project or person? Watch the path widen as all becomes revealed. There’s nothing like letting gifts unwrap themselves.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You’re about to receive a reflection of what you have put into a relationship. If there is someone you need to talk with, this is the week to do it. You may also clear up details that have been piling up. If it doesn’t sound sexy, it can be. You’ll have more time to do what interests you. These conversations and the obligations surrounding them will set things right.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You may have been in a thicket, and are just now seeing your way out. Blocking your view could have been the intent of outside influences. Looking elsewhere for a clear reflection may not ring true. Dark Moon Lilith opposite Leo helps you understand your strength. After all, it’s not a competition. It’s about your becoming all the more you.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

With the Sun in Virgo, it’s a busy week. Happy Birthday! There are highlights with the Sun in your sign, even if it’s not the day you were born. This heart of warmth and light energizes your inspirational qualities. These are the ones that help you keep going – and want to discover more. You have a private side, the quiet part of you that senses others’ needs.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Someone has to take care of all that’s beautiful. This is often left to Libras. You know intrinsically that the spirit functions better when inspired. What better way to keep the soul satisfied, than to spend time at an art gallery, or enjoy walking through a garden? As you show respect to ruler Venus by appreciating her gifts, you’re likely to receive even more.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

With Jupiter in Scorpio, you may as well enjoy yourself. Keep enough energy (money, time) to restore and repair. Then have at it. With Venus nearby in the early degrees of your sign, it’s time to indulge. You have held back, been frugal, developed more discipline than you thought possible. Now it’s time to unwind and see what else is out there.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

Ruling planet Jupiter is in your solar twelfth house. You may feel your dream world just morphed out of control. If so, it’s only temporary. Add Venus to the mix. She recently arrived in this sector. You’re remembering what’s lovely, from a place deep within. Any heavy feelings are on their way out. Shoot your arrow to the sky and see the light between the clouds. And the stars.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Shadows play with light. Dreams of long distance trips and restful resorts boost your spirits this week. Watch intricate patterns connect in your thoughts and then to the world outside. Mars has left Capricorn to focus on finance. Yours, to be specific. Others work with you to strengthen funds and income. Your resilience has not gone unnoticed.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Are there things you’ve had nothing to do with, that suddenly land in your lap? It may be a continuation from a past life. The thread that ties lifetimes together is the south node of the Moon. It fills up your free time and tilts your full schedule. Never fear, Dark Moon Lilith is here. In Aquarius. She’s the taboo-breaking manifesting queen who makes things happen. Even when they couldn’t before.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Has life filled every moment with demands? It’s the middle of the month. You may feel a lull. Instead of scheduling to the hilt, sit quietly. Hear your inner whispers. These are the parts of you that don’t always get what they what. The Sun opposite your sign will share what makes you sing. Mercury nearby is able to get the word out.