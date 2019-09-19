♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Mercury and Venus are opposite your sign. If you have doubts about your next move, they balance them with logic and love. This lines up with the Equinox, when the Sun transits to join these stellar gems. They’re in your relationship sector. Try as much as you like to stop the attention coming your way, if you wish for time off. But don’t miss it entirely.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣♣

You share your ruling planet, Venus, with the sign Libra. That’s why this week holds a deeper meaning for you. While Uranus retrograde in Taurus shakes and reverses, Mercury and Venus are in Libra. Work is influenced in a positive way by these two. No matter what happens, you’re still saved. The Equinox heralds the Sun’s movement into Libra, sharing its warmth with you.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Mercury and Venus have transited to your solar fifth house. There’s no time to wait. You have the world at your feet, a very heady experience. What you say and how you feel are entwined in so many ways. Art, creative expression, romance, taking the kids for a jaunt, all have an upbeat sense of discovery. The Equinox invites a new lease on life even as summer leaves.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣♣

Fighting yourself takes a lot of energy. Those who pressure you may have something to hide. By deflecting attention onto you, they take it off themselves. Luckily, the stars may have something to say about this. Mercury and Venus are in a fair and balanced sign that leads to justice. The Equinox connects with the Sun, opening a space for you to be comfortable from within.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Mercury and Venus are now in your sector of connections. They add a positive spin to conversations, daily trips, and your own sense of self. The Sun transits to this area to ensure you feel the warmth of a clear reflection. While your self-esteem builds, look to the Equinox for hints on your next step. Putting heart into the matter makes your choices so much easier.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣♣

Things are better with you in it. Juno, Mars, and the Sun continue to wish you a Happy Birthday. Soak up the energy you’re offered. You’ll be able to wear it for a number of months. Mercury, your ruling planet (shared with Gemini), and Venus are in your finance sector. They send stellar blessings to your income. The Equinox is the beginning of a poignant time of year for you.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

This week can be the best of all worlds for you. Mercury, your ruler, and Venus are in your sign. It’s a great time to win a debate, say what you mean (and be heard), or luxuriate in the more lovely areas of life. Not only that, others see and hear your artistic, alluring side. The Equinox heralds the Sun’s entry into Libra. Happy Birthday to you!

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣♣

This Equinox reminds that your strongest time of year approaches. While the lighter energies still play into dusk, you’re able to handle both the yin and yang of every situation. Mercury and Venus are in your solar twelfth house. Dreams can connect you with aspects not touched during daylight hours. The clarity and beauty you deserve is just a deep breath away.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣♣

Mercury, the messenger, and Venus, goddess of love, are in your solar eleventh house. This includes friendships, and groups you share time and interests with. If you hanker to read up on dream symbols or start a journal, you’ll find memories become a personal treasure. They link you to what you really want. This Equinox holds a happy, light touch, especially for you.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

You have more to work with than you think you do. Others may seem together (or not), but they don’t know all you are carrying. What you shoulder to help others does eventually weigh in. Let this week’s Equinox be the start of your own unending patience with yourself. If you have put others first, now’s the time to take care of you. Mercury and Venus offer bright sparks at work.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Energies of the day oscillate like waves seeking to sync. If you’re in a matching frequency, you can merge and flow with the best of them. If you’re not, it won’t matter what you do. Consider this as you attempt to make things happen. Step back and view the bigger picture. The Equinox is taking some things offline. Mercury and Venus will put them back, revised.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

With Dark Moon Lilith in Pisces, are you taking chances? Motivated to do the right thing, you could end up out of your comfort zone. Mercury and Venus are in your solar eighth house. They offer what you were meant to have. See your higher self in the mirror. The Equinox brings this home. If you’ve been working on yourself, what you receive moves you to a happier place.