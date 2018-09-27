♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Pluto goes direct. He’s been retrograde for five months. Experiencing things that surprise you? How about events you never thought you’d be part of? Pluto’s job is to unearth what’s beneath the surface. It may have already been there – just unknown. What you choose to do with your new-found information can change the rest of your year, not just your week.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You have great inner strength, though you may be more aware of your outer presence. The wobbly attitudes of those you deal with are about to come to an end. Given time, you’ll find more. Luckily, this week Pluto goes direct. Anyone who has scuppered your plans for a long-distance trip, or mocked your attraction to unknown paths, is about to re-evaluate.

GEMINI

May 20– June 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Can’t keep your mind in one place? Is it flying to the furthest reaches, not letting you concentrate? Uranus is in your solar twelfth house. A high vibration planet, it’s in upgrade mode. You’re either picking up on these new beams in your dreams, or seeing them in daily life. Possibly both. The Sun is a soothing luminary. Enjoy getting out to soak up some vitamin D.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Finally, all things point in the right direction. This is especially true in long-term relationships. What you have going at home is about to settle down. Pluto goes direct for the first time in five months. All the things you didn’t want to know and never wanted to deal with have unearthed themselves. Now there’s an opening for you to put them back the way you prefer.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Work will never be the same, but it won’t always be like this. Pluto goes direct. It was retrograde for five months. As it unearthed what no one wanted to deal with, it opened up much needed breathing space. Pluto squares Mercury this week. Authority figures will clash over news coming out. Vying for facts and power, these planets may push you to take sides. Follow your instincts.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Virgos are finely tuned. You feel changes in your environment. This week has particular significance for you. Pluto goes direct. It’s been retrograde for five months. What you have worked so hard to achieve can go into effect. Don’t let ruler Mercury throw you off. It squares Pluto. Power-plays will only strengthen you if you do end up getting sucked in.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Planetary shifts are not all sweet and lovely. Take time to pamper yourself, or stock up on a few treats. Pluto goes direct. He’s been retrograde for over five months. What has been unearthed or turned inside-out is now ready to be examined. This is not the beautiful serenity that Libra lives for. But when Mercury squares Pluto, you’ll be standing firm for what you truly believe.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Your ruling planet just got top security clearance. Pluto goes direct this week. This is a noticeable turnaround. He’s been retrograde over five months. The authority you have earned is now able to go into play. Don’t let Mercury square Pluto throw you. Information and communication may experience a few roadblocks, but that’s all part of the game.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

You have a natural party gene. This is useful when times are heavy and others forget to laugh. You won’t be holding your breath this week, unless you’re snorkeling. Pluto goes direct. This is a huge shift from the retrograde motion he’s been in for over five months. While you were busy fighting against impossible odds, you built muscles that will now happily go into play.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

This is the turnaround you have been waiting for. Pluto goes direct. He’s been retrograde in your sign for over five months. Whatever you chose to do may have been undone, through no fault of your own. Pluto likes to take things apart, unearthing from the deepest corners, if possible. Mercury squares Pluto. You may receive news that creates a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

You understand authority, although your sign is known as The Rebel. You’ve earned respect taking chances and walking a different path. It’s all about to go into overdrive. Pluto goes direct. He’s been retrograde for five months. Hovering in your solar twelfth house, he has thrown all kinds of shadows into your dreams. Now you can chose one that will light up your current scene.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

For most people, it’s just getting through the day and preparing for the next. Not for you, Pisces. If life doesn’t have a hint of the mystical and a pinch of the magical, then it’s just not fun anymore. Things are about to lighten up. Pluto goes direct. He’s been retrograde for five months – more than enough! Things straighten out with friends and you meet people of influence.