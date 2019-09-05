♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

With the Sun trine Saturn, you can easily take a stand. You’re game to stand up to the best of them. The ballast in your chart affects what’s going on at work. Juno, Mars, the Sun, Mercury, and Venus all reside in this sector of your chart. They make sure you’re more than busy. Their influence definitely keeps you grounded. No one has to worry that you’ll soon be floating away!

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

In the midst of charging forward or relaxing to take a breath lies your balance. Juno, Mars, the Sun, Mercury, and Venus all tug at you to give in to your creative urges. This can be seen working with children, being a chef or an artist, or planning for your next romantic connection. Every day this week reveals a new method of achieving what you would like.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

There are many details this week, and they’re all happily stowed away at home. Juno, Mars, the Sun, Mercury, and Venus create a locomotive effect when it comes to getting your attention. All movers and shakers, they definitely have your back. If you think you’re doing too much or not enough, know that right now you’re exactly where you’re meant to be.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Without major aspects to push you forward or trip you up, you may think this week is a bit of a snooze. Except, there’s a planetary party in your solar house of conversations. If you think connections have been uneventful, just wait. Juno, Mars, the Sun, Mercury, and Venus line up to pull apart the veneer and get down to the nitty gritty. Be sure to have dinner waiting.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

You’re in the clear while the rest of the zodiac sorts out chaos. Let yourself address your own interests, even if no one understands. There’s a heavy-weight group of planets hanging out in your solar second house. Your income may be your focus. Juno, Mars, the Sun, Mercury, and Venus all pull for you to get the most from the time and energy you have generously given.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Not every day is full of pink clouds and happy bunnies. However, you are being inundated with a stellar treasure box. Juno, Mars, the Sun, Mercury, and Venus are all in your sign. Not only does this resonate with a hearty Happy Birthday, it means the focus is on you. Be sure to receive what is offered. It doesn’t last forever, but right now, it’s all yours to enjoy.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

One of the great weights lifted from Librans is the desire to be a saint. Not that it’s restrictive or tedious, which of course it would be. The great news is that your inner streak of wild wonderful has surfaced. Juno, Mars, the Sun, Mercury, and Venus are in your solar twelfth house of dreams. You can hardly miss the light that finds you everywhere you go.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

There won’t be time to second-guess yourself this week. What a relief! Action and all the excitement it generates is on your radar. Pallas Athene is in your sign. Your creative high alert button has been pushed. You are courageous, avant-garde, and ready. Juno, Mars, the Sun, Mercury, and Venus reside in your friendship sector. Let all your favorites in!

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Too many details. For a Sagittarius, it really shows. Right now, Juno, Mars, the Sun, Mercury, and Venus are all square to your sign. That means the teeniest misstep, and your career could be affected. Nothing is known to be perfect, and you do better in a spontaneous environment. This week, give yourself the patience and understanding you’ve shared with everyone else.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

The impact of the greater whole seems to have landed on your shoulders. Juno, Mars, the Sun, Mercury, and Venus are lined up and ready to march. For what cause, you may ask. For the right to be philosophical in a technologically advanced world. For justice to prevail, even if it’s only a concept. For you to enjoy all kinds of education without numbing down to get to the point.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

There may be all kinds of beneficial experiences arriving non-stop. Be sure to pry apart your schedule to receive them. Juno, Mars, the Sun, Mercury, and Venus hover in your solar eighth house. While traditionally this points to inheritances and legacies, it also offers the chance to transfer what has been lost to something poignant and perfect for yourself.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

There’s a counter-balance happening this week. A stellium of planets, luminaries, and asteroids pull you up and over. Juno, Mars, the Sun, Mercury, and Venus are in your relationship sector. This is the area where long-term commitments reveal your deepest reflection. Since the focus of these stars is positive and beneficial, you are helped to succeed in whatever you are doing.