Weekly Horoscope

♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

There are benefits to hanging in there. The New Moon is practical and orderly. Even if chaos is your thing, it’s a relief. It gives you time to get things lined up (put away, washed and cleaned) before the next astro aspect coming your way. Jupiter sextile Pluto brings you power. It makes you sexy. You get to be in charge. But afterwards, you’re accountable for whatever you chose.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

The New Moon pushes a reset button on romance and children. If you are hoping to restructure or realign, jump on this one. Show that you are into details and time frames, and you’re in. Jupiter sextiles Pluto. A partner may offer a long-distance trip, or you may realize there’s a picture you always wanted to be part of. Things are going to get big.

GEMINI

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

The New Moon brings a differently angled view of work. This is true whether you’re in the midst of your career, volunteering, or taking care of a pet. What seems like a large problem may be solved by noticing a small detail, especially at home. Jupiter sextiles Pluto. While not your favorite way to move forward, the luck you receive saves time and confusion.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

The New Moon is a fresh start with a touch of inspiration. Keeping track of details and small things pays off. A cool evening view of this luminary, and you know you’ve made the right decision. Jupiter sextiles Pluto. Someone may want a deeper connection with you, or a commitment. If it’s a partner, they may feel the need to play an authoritarian role.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

The New Moon means more to some than others. It can slip away without even a nod. Opportunities are subtle, barely breathing a whisper. This one calls for watching details. In your house of finance, it’s about money. Infuse it with your own magic. Jupiter sextiles Pluto. Home and work will never be the same. You can make this leap.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Need a boost? Your timing is perfect. The New Moon in Virgo lets you settle in. Your point of view is better understood as you are in your element. Others see things your way. Details are a path to joy. Jupiter sextiles Pluto mid-week. Romance takes a tricky turn. You’re lined up with a powerful person who can change your entire scenario.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Shore up energy to enjoy the beauty of autumn. It’s almost here. You still have time. Let the New Moon infuse you with inspiration. Group projects and a dream journal help build your foundation. Jupiter sextiles Pluto. Money, often tricky for a Libra (keeping things gorgeous is expensive!), meets home base requirements. Choose the smile within.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

The path of a Scorpio is deep and mysterious. Expectations are turned inside-out. This lifetime is one of karmic fires and spiritual quests. Yet, your innate need to stay under the radar can be distracting. Why not hide out in plain sight? The New Moon keeps your friends close. Jupiter sextiles Pluto. Something you hear could bring a pivotal moment.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Saturn in your finance sector can seem – well, dull. All that work. Zero excitement. When a planet transits any part of your chart, it has a job to do. Saturn is not made of glitz and glamor. This structure-oriented ball of stability makes sure you have a firm footing. Jupiter sextiles Pluto mid-week. This is a jazz chord. Income expands. Catch this riff.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

An even keel is worth a hundred ups and downs. Capricorns knows this. What is it about working on the same piece, over and over, until you hit a meditative state? The earth is experiencing rapid change. Traditions are crumbling. The New Moon brings connecting pieces to the surface. Jupiter sextiles Pluto. You can reach those who need you most. Even if they’re right next door.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Does part of you want to live in a beautiful doll house, but another side of you is afraid to admit it? Don’t want to be seen as too precious, even to yourself? The excitement of summer dreams lose their sheen as the season wears thin. The New Moon starts the ball rolling again. Jupiter sextiles Pluto. Career and partners expand your chances of winning.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

If you’re up for watching a partner evolve, this is the week to begin. The New Moon gives them ideas. You won’t have to turn a key – the universe will wind them up. Single? Reflecting on what makes you happy is satisfying. You may have to buck current trends to get there. Jupiter sextiles Pluto. Friends could ask you to travel. Good fortune follows.