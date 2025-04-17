When Can Japan Have a Military Again? Breaking down what’s next for Japan's military future By Metropolis

Photo by Motortion on iStock

Technically, Japan doesn’t have an official military, thanks to Article 9 of its post-war constitution. This clause, written under U.S. supervision, renounces war and prohibits Japan from maintaining “land, sea, and air forces, as well as other war potential.”

But anyone who’s seen the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) in action knows that’s not the full story. While Japan insists it doesn’t have a military, the JSDF looks, operates and is funded like one—just with stricter limitations.

Why Doesn’t Japan Have a Military?

After World War II, Japan’s surrender came with a major shift in its governance. The newly written constitution was designed to prevent any future military aggression. Article 9 explicitly bans Japan from using force to resolve international disputes. For decades, this meant Japan had no army, navy or air force.

That changed in 1954 when the JSDF was established. The logic? Japan needed some form of defense, even if it couldn’t officially wage war. The JSDF is one of the most advanced and well-equipped forces in the world today—but legally, it’s still not a “military.” It exists strictly for self-defense, and Japan can’t use it to launch attacks unless the country is directly threatened.

Japan’s Evolving Security Policies

For years, Japan’s defense policies were simple: protect the homeland, avoid conflict and rely on the U.S. for backup. But as global tensions rose, those rules started to bend. In 2014, then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reinterpreted Article 9, allowing Japan to engage in “collective self-defense.” That means Japan can now assist allies—like the U.S.—if they come under attack, even if Japan itself isn’t directly threatened.

More recently, Japan has been ramping up its defense spending, citing threats from North Korea’s missile program and China’s growing military presence. In 2022, Japan announced plans to double its defense budget to 2% of its GDP—bringing it in line with NATO standards. For a country that’s technically pacifist, that’s a big shift.

As of 2025, Japan’s defense budget has reached a record 8.7 trillion yen (approximately $55 billion), reflecting ongoing efforts to enhance its military capabilities.

How Could Japan Get a Military Again?

If Japan wanted to re-establish an official military, there are two main ways to do it:

Amend Article 9:

This would require a two-thirds majority in both houses of the National Diet (Japan’s legislature) and a national referendum. While discussions on revising Article 9 have been ongoing for decades, public opinion remains divided. Many Japanese citizens support the pacifist clause, worried that a full military could drag Japan into unnecessary conflicts. But with increasing regional tensions, support for revision has been growing.

The inside of the National Diet, Japan’s legislature. Photo by istock-tonko on iStock

Further Reinterpret Article 9:

Japan could keep tweaking the meaning of “self-defense” to allow for a broader military role. Some legal experts argue that the JSDF already functions as a de facto military and that Japan could continue expanding its capabilities without formally amending Article 9.

Japan’s Military Future: What’s Next?

Japan’s ability to fully regain a military depends not only on legal changes but also on geopolitics. The U.S.-Japan Security Treaty means that, for now, Japan doesn’t need to rely solely on its own forces for protection.

However, concerns over U.S. foreign policy shifts and increasing regional instability—particularly regarding China and Taiwan—have pushed Japan to take a more proactive role in its own defense.

If regional tensions continue to escalate, Japan may be forced to reconsider its stance sooner rather than later. Whether through an official constitutional amendment or continued reinterpretations, Japan’s military status is evolving.

So the question isn’t just if Japan will have a military again—it’s how soon, and under what circumstances.

