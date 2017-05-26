Tokyo Pizza & Beer Roundup

[Sponsored]

300Bar

At Ginza 300 BAR NEXT, you can get generously fed and watered for only a few ¥100 coins. Staying true to the bar’s name, everything on the menu costs ¥300, which makes 300 BAR NEXT a cheap and cheerful alternative to the glitzier bars in the Ginza neighborhood. The drink selection is impressive with over 150 cocktails to choose from, Heineken and Kirin Stout on tap, as well as international beers such as Budweiser, Corona and Bass Pale Ale on offer, all for a paltry ¥300 (international beers until 7 pm). Items on the food menu are also ¥300 and include tasty bar snacks such as chorizo sausages, chili fries, and homemade chili con carne. Don’t forget to try their pizza, also ¥300, made with a tortilla base and topped with a host of homemade toppings.

Murasaki Bldg. B1, 1-2-14 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku. Ginza

Mon-Thu 5pm-2am, Fri, Sat & day before hols until 4am, Sun until 11pm

Email: info@300bar-next.com

www.300bar-next.com

Other locations: Shinbashi, Higashi-Ginza

Certo

Pizzeria & Bar Certo opened its first branch in Roppongi back in 2013, and has now expanded to three other locations in Oimachi, Meguro and Yoyogi-Hachiman. Serving authentic Napoli-style pizzas at reasonable prices — pizzas start from ¥680 — Certo has built up a reputation as a purveyor of genuine Italian food in Tokyo. Classic pizzas such as Margherita and Boscaiola are on the menu at Certo, as well as pizzas with interesting toppings like the Bismarck, which comes topped with a soft-boiled egg and prosciutto. Make use of their happy hour, which runs until 7pm, when draft beers start from ¥300, highballs start from ¥200 and glasses of sparkling wine start from ¥300 (prices vary by location).

Mention Metropolis and receive 10% off your meal (discount up to ¥3,000)

Annex Roppongi Bldg. 1F

4-11-5 Roppongi, Minato-ku. Roppongi

Tel: 03-5772-2279 (Japanese)

Mon-Sat 5pm-1am, Sat & Hols 5pm-11:30pm

www.certo-of.com

DevilCraft Gotanda

Since opening its doors in 2011 in Kanda, DevilCraft has become the go-to place for Chicago-style deep dish pizza in Tokyo. Their focus on quality ingredients and emphasis on fresh homemade food have won over many fans, and the brewpub has now expanded to three locations, including the newest branch in Gotanda. With a friendly and casual atmosphere, DevilCraft is the place to relax over a pint — especially during Super Happy Hour at Gotanda where you receive a ¥200 discount on pints and ¥100 off on half pints and food orders (Monday-Friday 5pm-7pm, Saturday & Sunday 3pm-6pm). With an awesome selection of 20 taps of brewery-fresh U.S. and Japanese craft beer — they even have eight rotating taps of original, locally-made, small-batch DevilCraft brews — a casual afternoon can quickly turn into a long night at DevilCraft.

Seijitsu Bldg., 9F

Nishigotanda 2-7-8, Shinagawa-ku. Gotanda

Tel: 03-6421-7788

Mon-Fri 5pm-11pm, Sat 3pm-11pm, Sun 3pm-10pm

www.devilcraft.jp

Dubliners’

Opened in 1995, Dubliners’ is a Tokyo institution. Since opening its doors in Shinjuku, Dubliners’ has established a chain of authentic Irish pubs around town, with locations in Shibuya, Shinagawa, Ikebukuro and Akasaka. There is no better place to gulp down a pint of Guinness than in an Irish pub, and in Tokyo, Dubliners’ is the best place to get the black stuff — Dubliners’ Shinjuku has clocked the highest annual Guinness sale in Japan, every year for the last 21 years. At happy hour, a pint of Guinness is ¥850 instead of the usual ¥1,000 (check online for times at individual branch). And once a month, Dubliners’ celebrates ¥500 pint days when pints of Kilkenny and Guinness are half off — next one is on Wednesday, June 21.

Add Dubliners’ on LINE and receive your first pint for ¥500

Dogenzaka Center Bldg. 2F

2-29-8 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku. Shibuya

Tel: 03-5459-1736

Mon-Fri 3pm-11pm, Sat 12pm-11:30pm, Sun & hols 12pm-11pm

Email: sali6581@sapporo-lion.co.jp

www.dubliners.jp

DUMBO PIZZA FACTORY

Inspired by the artsy DUMBO neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York, DUMBO PIZZA FACTORY is a stylish, newly-opened pizzeria in Yokohama that serves authentic Napoli-style pizza. At DUMBO the pizzas are made under the supervision of an award-winning pizza maker, and cooked to perfection in a firewood kiln imported from Italy. You’ll find all the classic Napoli-style pizzas here, as well as slices that lean more toward American favorites such as Mexicana, Americana and Meat Lovers’. The beer list at DUMBO is worth a mention, too, featuring international beers like Brooklyn Lager and Redhook ESB.

Mention Metropolis and receive 10% off your meal (discount up to ¥3,000)

Sotetsu Minamisaiwai Bldg. No.9 iF

1-10-5 Minamisaiwai, Nishi-ku, Yokohama-shi. Yokohama

Tel: 045-326-3370 (Japanese)

Mon-Thu 3pm-12am, Fri, day before hol 3pm-3am, Sat 11:30am-3am, Sun & hols 11:30am-12am

www.dumbo-pizza.com

Goof Marbeque American Craft Smoke

The GOOD BARBEQUE AMERICAN CRAFT SMOKE restaurant, opened in November 2016, brings Brooklyn-inspired craftsmanship and a focus on local community with its handmade American barbeque. It uses its own special blend of spices for its meats; its BBQ beef brisket has been smoked for 12 hours to be soft and richly flavored. There are many craft beers at Good Barbecue from Shuzenji’s Baird Brewing, as well as various limited guest craft beers. One specialty is the Meet & Meat IPA, which pairs beautifully with meat with its fruity, spicy and dry flavor profile. From June 1 there will be all-you-can-eat BBQ and all-you-can-drink for craft beer.

Mention Metropolis and receive a free craft beer (on tap)

1-22-12 Kamimeguro, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Nakameguro

Tel: 03-6303-3575

Mon-Sat 11am-2am, Sun&hols:11am-11:30pm

good-barbeque.com

Logic

Trattoria & Pizzeria Logic is serious about their pizza, right down to the dough. At Logic, you can enjoy genuine Napoli-style pizza made with imported Italian ingredients by Italian-trained chefs. Classics — like Margherita (¥1,980), Marinara (¥980), and Quattro Formaggi (¥1,980) — are done well here. Besides pizzas, Logic serves authentic Neapolitan cuisine and course menus are available. Logic is available for function bookings, and is the perfect place for private parties. With many locations to choose from, including Ikebukuro, Odaiba, Toyosu and Nakano, Trattoria & Pizzeria Logic is the logical choice for your next party, group booking or casual dinner.

Mention Metropolis and receive 10% off your meal (discount up to ¥3,000)

Ikebukuro Lumiere Building 2-3F

1-17-7 Nishi-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku. Ikebukuro

Tel:03-5956-8611 (Japanese)

Mon-Thur 5pm-12am, Fri, Sat & day before hols 5pm-1am, Sun & hols 5pm-11pm

Lunch: Sat, Sun & hols 12pm-3pm

www.logic-of.com

Pizzappy

Your ultimate pizza awaits at Pizzappy, where you can create your own pizza from a selection of over 20 toppings. Pizzappy is conveniently located near Ueno Station and offers custom-made pizzas at an affordable price. Pizzas start from ¥880, and toppings range from traditional pizza ingredients to more unconventional toppings, like roast beef. Made-to-order pasta dishes are also on offer at Pizzappy, for which you get a choice of six sauces and 20 toppings. During lunch (11am-3pm), a buffet is included with an order of a drink and either a pizza or a pasta dish, and during happy hour (3pm-6pm), a selection of cocktails, wines, and craft beers are served at a discounted price. With limited release Japanese craft beers on the menu, there are many reasons to be happy at Pizzappy.

Ueno Marui B1F (inside Food Select)

6-15-1 Ueno, Taito-ku. Ueno

Tel: 03-6240-1299

Mon-Sat 11am-9pm, Sun & Hols 11am-8:30pm

Email: info@pizzappy.jp

www.pizzappy.jp

Rocco’s new york Style

If you’re looking for real, authentic New York-style pizza in Tokyo, look no further than Rocco’s New York Style Pizza. Located just a few minutes walk from Oji Station on the Keihin-Tohoku Line and Namboku Line, Rocco’s serves big American-sized pizzas made with homemade ingredients — you won’t find canned pizza sauces here. All the pizzas are hand tossed and cooked on stones in a deck oven, which results in a thin and crispy crust that is chewy and flavorful in the New York tradition. With American favorites such as Buffalo wings, calzoni, stromboli and NY cheesecake on offer, as well as live screenings of NFL, NBA and MLB games, Rocco’s is a little slice of New York here in Tokyo.

1-1-24 Oji-honcho, Kita-ku. Oji

Tel: 03-3906-9710

Tue-Fri 11am-2pm (lunch), 5pm-9pm (dinner), Sat 11am-9pm, Sun & Hols 11am-8pm

www.roccosnewyorkstylepizza.com

Rooftop BBQ Beer Garden

Summer is finally here and this means one thing: beer gardens are back. The Rooftop, with locations in Ikebukuro and Kichijoji, is a couple of surf-inspired beer gardens. The menu’s theme is surf & turf, so expect a lot of grilled meat and seafood dishes. During the month of May and June, you can enjoy a set menu that includes appetizers and dishes from the grill, such as barbecue chicken with Alabama-style white BBQ sauce, grilled octopus in garlic chili oil, grilled muscles and pulled pork burgers, for only ¥3,500, which also includes all you can drink. What a deal! Check their website for more details.

Mention Metropolis and receive a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine (per group of four people). Offer valid until July 16.

Ikebukuro: Lumine Ikebukuro 8F&9F

Tel: 050-3159-7159.

Kichijoji: Kichijoji Parco Rooftop

Tel: 050-3187-6782 (from June 8)

www.the-rooftop.jp

Trunk (Hotel)

TRUNK is a boutique hotel that recently opened in the Jingumae neighborhood in Shibuya. In keeping with their concept as a “socializing” hotel, the hotel lounge at TRUNK creates a relaxed, open atmosphere in which locals and travelers can come together over some drinks and refreshments. Enjoy a range of local and international craft beers while being surrounded by artwork made by Japanese artists and furniture repurposed from recycled materials. Try their signature cocktail, named GETTING TRUNK, which mixes rum made in the Ogasawara Islands off the coast of Tokyo and hojicha, serverd in a special TRUNK mug. With plans for regular parties and DJ performances, the TRUNK (LOUNGE) is sure to be a new hot spot in the Shibuya area.

5-31 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

Meiji-Jingumae/Harajuku

Tel: 03-5775-5822

9am-11:30pm

Email: hello@trunk-hotel.com

www.trunk-hotel.com