Insider’s Guide to Eating In and Dining Out

・Ginza Kagari, known for its popular creamy chicken ramen, tori paitan, has closed both its main shop and the branch in Ginza Station. A new main shop will reopen on October 31. (Chuo-ku, Ginza 6-4-12)

・Wagashi shop Toraya has reopened in Akasaka with a modern building home to a cafe and retail shop. In the basement is a free museum. The current exhibit is an introduction to wagashi and wagashi design motifs.

・Japanese tea specialist Oscar Brekell has a new bilingual book called The Book of Japanese Tea.

・With a history of 118 years Nihonbashi Takashimaya’s annex has opened with many shops and restaurants. Over a dozen of the shops open from 7:30am. on weekdays. Highlights include bakeries 365 Nichi and Rituel, Hatonomori Curry, Yamamotoyama tea salon, Septième and Sarashina Horii soba.

・Fuglen Coffee is opening a branch in Asakusa’s new hostel hotel Nine Hours.

・Yuji Haraguchi, the chef behind Yuji Ramen in Brooklyn, New York has opened his first 17-seat Tokyo ramen shop in Kiyosumi. The signature ramen is tunakotsu, like tonkotsu but made with tuna in lieu of pork. (Koto-ku, Kiyosumi 3-3-25)

・Sangenjaya Whim Sake & Tapas is brewing creamy and slightly sparkling doburoku sake on site. Vegetables from Shonai, Yamagata are featured on the menu. (Setagaya-ku, Taishido 1-15-12)

・Global Dining, the restaurant company behind Gonpachi, is opening its first Mexican restaurant, Taco Fanatico in Nakameguro. (Meguro-ku, Kamimeguro 1-5-10)