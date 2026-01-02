Best English-Speaking Gyms in Tokyo 2026 Metropolis Fitness Special details the best gyms and skin clinics By Metropolis

Looking for the best English-speaking gyms in Tokyo? Look no further than our roundup of the top spots in the city:

Club360

Founded in 2013 by Australian business partners Nathan and Sam, Club360 is a comprehensive fitness center. It offers a variety of services such as fitness classes, personal training, physiotherapy, massage therapy and nutrition counseling to help individuals reach their wellness goals. With programs run by a team of Experienced and qualified professionals, we are committed to helping clients achieve the best version of their health, both physically and mentally.

They have two facilities, with the larger one located in Higashiazabu (near Tokyo Tower) featuring a full-size boxing ring, fitness area, and sports massage room. Their boutique-style training facility in Motoazabu (near Roppongi Hills) is smaller. But it still provides personal training, group fitness classes, physiotherapy, boxing, and massage therapy. Members can choose from a variety of pricing plans, including single and multi-session fitness/therapy packages, open gym passes and children’s fitness boot camps. Those who would like to make enquiries or book free trials can use the online contact form; alternatively, members can make direct bookings for services via the booking page. Please note that this facility does not accept National Health Insurance.

📍BY THE TOWER: The Belgravia B1, 1-8-4 Higashiazabu, Minato-ku

⏰ Hours: Mon—Fri: 6:15am—9pm, Sat & Sun: 6:15am—6pm

📍BY THE HILLS: Cma3 Building B1, 3-1-35 Motoazabu, Minato-ku

⏰ Hours: Mon—Sat: 6:30am—9:30pm I Sun: 7am—6pm

📞 TEL: +81 (03) 6434-9667

🌐 Website: club360.jp

📧 Email: info@club360.jp

GOLD’S GYM

Image credit: Gold’s Gym

With a network of over 700 gyms in 30 countries, Gold’s Gym has become synonymous with weight training. It has 80 locations across Japan—including in Shibuya, Omotesando, and Ginza. This global favorite fits perfectly into your schedule. Most have English-speaking staff and are open from early in the morning until late night. Harajuku, Oimachi, Ginza, Gyotoku, Atsugi, and Omiya are open 24 hours—so you can train stress-free anytime. A variety of traditional and modern equipment is available, all suitable for both beginners and experienced lifters. Plus, the Japanese locations carry as many free weights as you’d find in any U.S. gym.

Gold’s Gym Harajuku: 4F/3F/B2F Velox Bldg,

6 – 31 – 17 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

Meiji-Jingumae & Harajuku

📞 Tel: 03 – 5766 – 3131

⏰ 24h I closed: Sun 8pm – Mon 7am and every third Mon



🌐 goldsgym.jp

MagaGym

Image credit: MagaGym

At MagaGym, you can learn Krav Maga, the renowned self-defense system developed by the Israeli military that has become so popular that it’s used by the FBI and SWAT teams across America. MagaGym’s highly skilled black belt instructors will teach you how to defend yourself in a calm and focused way, through intense and oftentimes fun training programs. Krav Maga is built around our body’s natural human reflexes, and teaches students of all ages, genders, and body types to defend themselves in real-world situations. MagaGym’s fitness curriculum also incorporates heavy bag workouts and trunk training TRX exercises, which are great for keeping fit. So if you’re looking to change your body and change your life, visit MagaGym, with locations three minutes from Roppongi Station and four minutes from Akasaka or Akasaka-Mitsuke Station.

Prices

Standard: ¥14,500/month (14 days per month)

Light: ¥11,500/month (5 days per month)

Daytime: (Mon-Fri) ¥9,500/month

Each course has up to 2 classes per day

*Tax not included

Roppongi

📍 4F Arrow Bldg, 3-14-7 Roppongi, Minato-ku

📞 Tel: 03-6432-9945

⏰ Mon-Thu: 10am – 3pm, 6pm – 11pm I Fri: 10am – 3pm, 6pm – 10:30pm I Sat: 11am – 5:30pm I Sun: 9:30am – 3pm



Akasaka

📍 HM Bldg. B1F, 3-7-13 Akasaka, Minato-ku

📞 Tel: 03-5797-7733

⏰ Mon-Fri: 10am-2:30pm, 5:30pm-10:30 pm I Sat & Sun: 8:30am-3pm



📧 info@magagym.com

🌐 magagym.com/en

CrossFit Roppongi

In central Tokyo, CrossFit Roppongi offer dynamic, high-intensity workouts tailored to all levels. Each 60-minute session blends functional movements—like lifting, jumping, and rowing—into ever-changing routines that keep both body and mind engaged. Certified coaches deliver personalized guidance, ensuring safety and progress, while fostering a supportive community through regular events like BBQs and hikes. The gym’s sleek facilities offer amenities such as showers, lockers, and rental gear, making it easy to train without hassle. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or a newcomer, CrossFit Roppongi invites you to challenge your limits and join a vibrant fitness family in the heart of the city.

📍 Wind Bldg B1F, 7 – 4 – 8, Roppongi, Minato-ku

📞 Tel: 03 – 6438 – 9813

⏰ Mon, Wed, Fri: 5:15am – 1:30pm, 3:15pm – 10pm I Tue, Thu: 6:30am – 1:30, 3:15pm – 10pm I Sat: 7:45am – 3:30pm I Sun: 7:45am – 4:30pm

🌐 crossfitroppongi.com

Minato City Sports Center

Located in Tokyo’s Shibaura district, the Minato City Sports Center offers a comprehensive fitness experience across its eight floors. Visitors can swim in the 25-meter lap pool, train in the fully equipped gym, or attend various studio classes. The facility also features martial arts halls, indoor and outdoor running tracks, and courts for basketball, badminton, and table tennis. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, the Minato City Sports Center invites you to engage in diverse athletic activities in a welcoming environment.

📍 1 – 16 – 1 Shibaura, Minato – ku

📍 105 – 0023 Minato Park Shibaura 3rd to 8th floors

📞 Tel: 03 – 3452 – 4151

⏰ Mon – Sun: 8:30am – 10:30pm I Closed on 1st Mon of every month. If Mon is a national holiday then the following Tue is closed

🌐 minatoku-sports.com

Orange Gym Rats

Orange Gym Rats brings a fresh, fun vibe to working out in Tokyo. Just minutes from Roppongi and Azabu-Juban, this gym blends serious fitness with laid-back style. You’ll find top-notch equipment (including Japan’s only “infinite staircase”) and friendly trainers. Not to mention the cool extras like free protein shakes, infused water, and towel service every day. Orange Gym Rats keeps things relaxed but motivating, with a pet-friendly café where you can chill after your session. Whether you’re training hard or just getting started, Orange Gym Rats makes fitness feel less like a chore. Here, it’s more like a lifestyle you’ll want to stick with.

📍 5 – 18 – 19 Roppongi, Minato – ku

📍 Grand Mer Roppongi 1F

📞 Tel: 03 – 6426 – 5595

⏰ Mon-Sun: 6am – 11pm

🌐 ogrtokyo.com

Fitness Club Hiroo

Fitness Club Hiroo offers a well-rounded fitness experience for all levels, available 24 hours a day. The gym is fully equipped with state-of-the-art machines and free weights, ideal for strength training, cardio, and functional workouts. Members can join over 110 studio classes weekly, including dynamic options like Zumba, K-POP dance, yoga, Pilates, and core-focused training. For those seeking a deeper sweat, the hot studio is set at 38°C with germanium stone flooring. It hosts sessions designed to boost flexibility and detoxification. Personalized training programs and body composition assessments help members stay on track with their goals. Fitness Club Hiroo blends energy, variety, and expertise to keep workouts engaging and results-driven.

📍 5-7-35 Hiroo, Shibuya-ku, 150-0012

📍 2nd, 3rd and 4th floors, Complex Building

📞 Tel: 03–5448–9970

⏰ Open 24 hours Mon–Sun I Closed on days ending in 2 (2nd, 12th, 22nd)

🌐 fitness-hiroo.com

Total Workout

Total Workout is a personal training gym in Japan. It offers customized programs designed to deliver maximum results in the shortest time. Their expert trainers, each having completed rigorous training, guide members through over 3,450 exercise variations. Each session is tailored to individual goals and lifestyles. Utilizing advanced technologies like 3D motion analysis and exclusive equipment, Total Workout ensures efficient and effective workouts. The gym’s holistic approach encompasses not only physical training but also nutritional guidance and body care, fostering sustainable fitness habits. With locations in Shibuya and Roppongi Hills, Total Workout provides a comprehensive environment for those seeking transformative fitness experiences.

Shibuya

📍3F E Space Tower, 3-6 Maruyamacho, Shibuya-ku, 150-0044

📞 Tel: 03-5728-2029

⏰ Mon-Fri: 7am-10pm I Sat-Sun: 8am-10pm

🌐 totalworkout.jp/shibuya

Roppongi Hills

📍 6-4-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, 106-0032, Plaza B2F

📞 Tel: 03-5414-1102

⏰ Mon-Fri: 7am-10pm I Sat-Sun: 8am-10pm

🌐 totalworkout.jp/roppongi

Intensity Matters

Intensity Matters is Tokyo’s first outdoor functional training gym. It offers dynamic group workouts that blend strength, cardio, and mobility in the fresh air. Led by experienced coaches, including CrossFit Level 2 trainer Allan Wooding. Each 75-minute session keeps class sizes small—maxing out at eight participants—to ensure personalized attention and proper form. Workouts incorporate bodyweight exercises and basic equipment, focusing on real-world movement patterns to build strength and resilience. Located in Shirokane, classes run Monday through Friday evenings, with flexible credit-based pricing and no long-term contracts. Whether you’re new to fitness or a seasoned athlete, Intensity Matters offers a supportive, high-energy environment. It will help you push your limits and enjoy the process.

📍 12-5 Shirokane 5-chome, Minato-ku, 108-0072

📞 Tel: 070-1274-0809

⏰ Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri: 6:30pm-9pm I Closed: Tue, Sat, Sun

🌐 intensitymatters.com

Nihon Barbell Club

Nihon Barbell Club in Roppongi offers personalized training programs tailored to individual goals, whether it’s fat loss, muscle building, or overall fitness. Their bilingual trainers provide one-on-one sessions, small group workouts. Bootcamps in a 270 m² facility equipped with squat racks, free weights up to 52kg, cardio machines, and a dedicated boxing area. Members enjoy amenities like towel service and a protein shake bar. For added flexibility, the club offers in-home and online training options, as well as short-term plans for travelers. With a results-driven approach and English-speaking staff, Nihon Barbell Club caters to Tokyo’s international community seeking effective and personalized fitness solutions.

UFC Gym

UFC Gym Japan blends mixed martial arts with full-spectrum fitness to create a high-energy, results-driven environment for all levels. Their signature Daily Ultimate Training (DUT) sessions deliver intense, functional workouts that build strength, endurance, and agility. Members can dive into combat sports like boxing, kickboxing, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, or mix things up with yoga and dance conditioning classes. Bilingual coaches provide expert guidance in a welcoming, English-friendly space. For families, the Junior Program combines fitness and English education, making it a standout option for kids. Whether you’re training for performance or looking to stay active, UFC Gym Japan helps you reach your goals with purpose and power.

UFC Gym YOGA

📍 IIDA Annex 7 B1, 2-22-20 Tamagawadai, Setagaya-ku, 158-0096

📞 Tel: 03-5491-7756

⏰ Mon-Fri: 7am-10pm I Sat: 8am-7pm I Sun: 8am-6pm

UFC Gym Ogikubo

📍 5-20-5 Ogikubo, Suginami-ku, 167-0051

📞 Tel: 03-6915-1878

⏰ Mon-Fri: 7am-10pm I Sat: 8am-7pm I Sun: 8am-6pm



🌐 ufcgym.co

Anytime Fitness

Anytime Fitness’s Akebonobashi department. Image credit: Anytime Fitness

As a 24-hour gym open 365 days a year, with locations throughout Tokyo, Anytime Fitness offers a convenient workout experience. Anytime Fitness is a gym that specializes in high-quality machines, carefully selected from the world’s top brands. So, everyone from beginners to those who want to train hard can be satisfied. They make sure to regularly replace their machines to keep the standard high at all times.

A good place if you’re on the hunt for a gym that offers top-quality machines 24-7, all year around.

📍Anytime Fitness has more than 250 locations in Tokyo. Head to their website to find the one closest to you.

⏰ Open 24-7, all year round

🌐 anytimefitness.co.jp

Central Fitness

Embarking on your fitness journey can be daunting. But Central Sports is here to guide you every step of the way. Designed with beginners in mind, this gym offers a supportive environment where you can learn at your own pace. Whether you’re unfamiliar with gym equipment or unsure where to start, their team of instructors is dedicated to helping you build confidence. They will guide you to your fitness goals. Additionally, a support program is available to assist new members in mastering proper training techniques. Kids can also join fun and engaging programs at Central Sports, including swimming, gymnastics, and dance classes. This helps them stay active, build confidence, and develop healthy habits early.

With flexible membership options, a welcoming atmosphere, and a kid-friendly environment, Central Sports is the perfect place to start your fitness journey—whether on your own or with your family.

You might also enjoy reading: English-Speaking Physiotherapy and Chiropractic Services in Tokyo