BLT Steak Thanksgiving 2019

Enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving lunch or dinner at BLT Steak, an authentic American steakhouse with a contemporary bistro ambiance. This year they offer a very special Thanksgiving menu for everyone in Tokyo.

Originating in New York City, BLT Steak conveniently has two locations in Tokyo: Roppongi and Ginza, and now a brand-new location in Osaka. These uptown restaurants are modern and chic, with high ceilings and spacious dining rooms.

This year, BLT Steak offers you the following menus for Thanksgiving Day lunch and dinner — these are exclusively on the 27th and 28th of November, so remember to book at least one day ahead. Book online here.

Dinner Course

Amuse-bouche

Popover

Chopped Vegetable Salad / Pumpkin / Walnut / Dried Fruit / Apple Vinaigrette

Mushroom Soup

Roasted Turkey and Prime Rib (Roast beef) / Gravy sauce / Cranberry relish

Pecan nut Florentines Pie / Pumpkin Soup

Coffee or Tea

Lunch Course

Popover

Chopped Vegetable Salad / Pumpkin / Walnut / Dried Fruit / Apple Vinaigrette

Roasted Turkey and Prime Rib / Gravy sauce / Cranberry relish

Pecan nut Florentines Pie / Pumpkin Soup

Coffee or Tea

November 27 (Wed), November 28 (Thu)*

Dinner ¥7,500, Lunch ¥4,200 (tax not included)

Dinner also includes a 10% service charge.

*Make a reservation up to one day in advance

BLT STEAK ROPPONGI

5F Izumi Garden, 1-6-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

03-3589-4129

Lunch: 11.30am – 3pm (L.O. 2.15pm)

Dinner: 5pm – 11pm (L.O. 10pm)

BLT STEAK GINZA

8F Royal Crystal Ginza 5-4-6 Ginza, Chuo-Ku, Tokyo

03-3573-1129

Lunch: 11.30am – 3pm (L.O. 2.15pm)

Dinner: 5pm – 11pm (L.O. 10pm)

BLT STEAK OSAKA

1F Herbis Plaza, 2-5-25 Umeda, Kita-Ku, Osaka

06-6453-2911

Lunch: 11.30am – 3pm (L.O. 2.15pm)

Dinner: 5pm – 11pm (L.O. 10pm)

bltsteak.jp

＊ We also have a regular menu.

＊ Tax is not included on all menu item prices.

＊ 10% service charge will be added to the bill for dinner time.