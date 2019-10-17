BLT Steak Thanksgiving 2019

Enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving lunch or dinner at BLT Steak, an authentic American steakhouse with a contemporary bistro ambiance. This year they offer a very special Thanksgiving menu for everyone in Tokyo.
Originating in New York City, BLT Steak conveniently has two locations in Tokyo: Roppongi and Ginza, and now a brand-new location in Osaka. These uptown restaurants are modern and chic, with high ceilings and spacious dining rooms.
This year, BLT Steak offers you the following menus for Thanksgiving Day lunch and dinner — these are exclusively on the 27th and 28th of November, so remember to book at least one day ahead. Book online here.
Dinner Course
Amuse-bouche
Popover
Chopped Vegetable Salad / Pumpkin / Walnut / Dried Fruit / Apple Vinaigrette
Mushroom Soup
Roasted Turkey and Prime Rib (Roast beef) / Gravy sauce / Cranberry relish
Pecan nut Florentines Pie / Pumpkin Soup
Coffee or Tea
Lunch Course
Popover
Chopped Vegetable Salad / Pumpkin / Walnut / Dried Fruit / Apple Vinaigrette
Roasted Turkey and Prime Rib / Gravy sauce / Cranberry relish
Pecan nut Florentines Pie / Pumpkin Soup
Coffee or Tea
November 27 (Wed), November 28 (Thu)*
Dinner ¥7,500, Lunch ¥4,200 (tax not included)
Dinner also includes a 10% service charge.
*Make a reservation up to one day in advance
BLT STEAK ROPPONGI
5F Izumi Garden, 1-6-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo
03-3589-4129
Lunch: 11.30am – 3pm (L.O. 2.15pm)
Dinner: 5pm – 11pm (L.O. 10pm)
BLT STEAK GINZA
8F Royal Crystal Ginza 5-4-6 Ginza, Chuo-Ku, Tokyo
03-3573-1129
Lunch: 11.30am – 3pm (L.O. 2.15pm)
Dinner: 5pm – 11pm (L.O. 10pm)
BLT STEAK OSAKA
1F Herbis Plaza, 2-5-25 Umeda, Kita-Ku, Osaka
06-6453-2911
Lunch: 11.30am – 3pm (L.O. 2.15pm)
Dinner: 5pm – 11pm (L.O. 10pm)
＊ We also have a regular menu.
＊ Tax is not included on all menu item prices.
＊ 10% service charge will be added to the bill for dinner time.