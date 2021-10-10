The BMW ALPINA B8 Gran Coupé Japan Premiere was held at Happo-en on September 29. The new model announced this time, the new BMW ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe, is a luxury model that follows the tradition of the BMW ALPINA B12 5.0 Coupé / B12 5.7 Coupé and The BMW ALPINA B6 Bi-Turbo Gran Coupé.

The new BMW ALPINA B8 Gran Coupé also sharpens all your senses by impressive power reserves, explosive driving performance, tailored V8 sound, sophisticated technology, and flowing lines.

According to Michael A. Witt, who is the Vice President of the Nicole Group, “The exterior of The BMW ALPINA B8 Gran Coupé is the most perfect ALPINA in the lineup. ALPINA’s aero parts and wheels are in perfect harmony with the design. The image of ALPINA was conservative, but the BMW ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe counteracted that image. I’m impressed when I see this car.” The BMW ALPINA B8 Gran Coupé is striking in appearance, with an elegant, flowing silhouette.

Michael A. Witt also said about his sales strategy. The emotional experience of the test drive of ALPINA, which the motor journalist talks about, touches the hearts of our customers. Therefore, we are considering holding a test drive event that will be experienced by more people, mainly motor journalists.”

