[Sponsored] Burlesque Annex Yavay, in the heart of Roppongi, is a trailblazing entertainment space which embraces everything “Cool Japan.” A sexy and cool club, it’s sending out the message of “Yavay/Yabai (Amazing) Japan” to the world! Over the festive season, Burlesque Yavay is a perfect place

to come together with friends and experience excitement and comfort. There will also be Christmas events and a Countdown event for customers with festive decorations and costumes. Regular plan (¥5000) includes 1 show and 1 drink. Web reservation discount plan (¥4000) includes 1 show, 1 drink and 5 tips.

Ladies group plan – ¥3000 includes 1 show and 1 drink and snacks. VIP Plan – ¥9500 (not including 8% consumption text and 15% service charge).

7F Urban Building, 7-13-2 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Roppongi

Tel: 03-6804-6296

6pm – 1am (Sunday closed)

info@burlesque-yavay.com

burlesque-yavay.com