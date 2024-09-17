EXPAT EXPO TOKYO 2024 Connect with Tokyo's international community, businesses and services By Metropolis

EXPAT EXPO TOKYO is back and bigger than ever. The two-day event is the sole exhibition for international residents in Japan. The event is a chance to connect with other Tokyo-based expatriates, liaise with business clients and a range of HR and general affairs representatives from foreign-affiliated companies.

Various exhibitors—including international and language schools, businesses offering real estate, medical care, financial and leisure services, among others—will present an eclectic array of products and services geared towards foreign residents. The event will feature stalls with product demonstrations and free samples to enjoy, and businesses will offer free advice, information and special deals for residents in Tokyo.

In addition and in a first for the event, this year’s Expat Expo will also feature a concurrent International Student Fair as well as the Third International Job Fair featuring recruitment and employment seminars for employers and career change and employment seminars for foreign nationals.

The expo is a family-friendly event with space for children to play and watch live performances. Business seminars and events to connect with Tokyo’s international community will also feature.

For more information on the Expo, Student Fair and Job Fair, visit the website.

November 8 10am – 5pm

November 9 10am – 4pm

expat-expo.jp

Tokyo Metropolitan Industrial Trade Center

1-7-1 Kaigan, Minato-ku