Appropriately set in the leafy district of Omotesando, GENTLE Italian situates itself on the cutting-edge of culinary fashion, pushing the envelope of Italian cuisine for customers of all stripes — be they gluten-free, vegetarian or vegan. Located only five minutes from Omotesando Station, GENTLE tackles Japan’s often difficult relationship with vegetarianism and veganism with a sense of refinement and purpose. Stroll through its sylvan exterior and you’ll be greeted by an intimate yet airy space, the mellow sounds of jazz and chillhop flowing through the professionally-stocked bar and a sleek non-smoking interior that seats 85.

As unapologetically cosmopolitan in its ethos as it is in its design, the restaurant’s goal is a simple one, to bridge the often cavernous gap in choice between vegans and meat-eaters, and in the process create classic dishes accessible to all. Chef Kato weaves a seasonally rotating menu packed full of hand-chosen organic ingredients, which, far from the usual fare at Japan’s more orthodox dining establishments, puts inclusive, high-class dishes at its forefront. The boar carpaccio bursts with an intensity of flavor with little of the meat’s trademark lingering gameiness, while the gluten-free vegan spaghetti genovese is delicate, yet fresh, bringing an inclusive twist to a Ligurian classic while not compromising on the elasticity of its core component. The dessert menu is equally as elegant, with the quaffable strawberry cocktail cake and nitrogen ice cream, made for service, providing the perfect sweet end to any meal.

As the international spotlights turn again to Tokyo in preparation for the 2020 Olympics, GENTLE brings creativity and inclusivity to Japan’s culinary landscape.

Opening hours

Mon – Sat

Lunch 11:30am – 3pm

Dinner 5pm – 11pm

Closed on Sunday

Omotesando Station B2 exit

5-47-6 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

Tel 03-6897-3777

gentle-base.com