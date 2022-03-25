One of the latest spots to join Japan’s vibrant sports bar scene, newcomer Global Hub is set to open its doors to Yokohama’s Motomachi on March 29. The bar and cafe space’s philosophy is laid-back and simple: it’s a place for anyone to come and enjoy, relax and feel a sense of community.

Welcoming diversity with open arms, the drinks menu boasts a range of imported beers from over 30 different countries, as well as cocktails, wines and champagnes. For an even more relaxed evening, meet up with friends for one of Global Hub’s liquor coffees, like the hot cocktail classic Baileys coffee, and sink into the cozy sofas.

Global Hub has got food covered too. Its spacious kitchen serves up everything from Mexican food to Western burgers, Italian pasta and pizza dishes, curries and salads. And, of course, sports are an essential factor, with the 55” screens showing everything from baseball to cricket and more, but to Global Hub, the music is just as important too. Regularly hosting DJs and live music events, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, and the stage area makes the venue ideal for parties, weddings and other events. Smokers can feel welcome too, knowing that the bar has a designated smoking room.

Located in the heart of Yokohama’s Motomachi area, just a stone’s throw away from Motomachi Station, Global Hub is doing its best to be a bar for the people, to foster community and build a relaxed space for anyone and everyone.

Even more good news, the bar is currently hiring full-time, part-time and internship opportunities. Flexible hours, with the potential to practise your language skills and learn about the hospitality industry, check out this link if you’re interested in joining the team.