♥ Love ¥ Money ♣ Luck

Horoscope Jan 27 – Feb 2

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You’re a powerhouse this week, Aries. Chiron, Juno and Jupiter are still in your sign. Now Vesta, goddess of the sacred flame, joins to heat things up. This combo energizes as Mercury moves to your sector of friendships. Valentine’s Day holds warm tones for you. Chocolate hearts, sparkles on cakes and red red roses are a lively way to connect.

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Daydreams interrupt your routine? Insights arriving at night? Your twelfth house is full of secret ideas. Behind the scenes, your life gets ready for high gear. Before it’s revealed to others, asteroid Vesta joins in. She holds the sacred flame of your hopes, dreams, and wishes. Valentine’s Day puts the spotlight on your career. Line up those red hearts and pink roses.

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

What you consider important aligns with a major trajectory. The universe needs your input. Others count on you, even if it’s a quick tap towards taking your next step. Mercury energizes your sector of long-distance connections. Your philosophical mind is ‘on point’. You may find a mental attraction. Mars in Gemini clears the way. Valentine’s Day brings airy hearts and roses.

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Valentine’s Day only comes once a year. The stage is set early. Cakes of great temptation offer chocolate hearts and roses. Opportunities abound for gustatory delight. Cancers know that depth of feeling can create a lasting connection. Mercury transits where the stars speak to what is shared with another. Partnerships are the highlight. Be romantic, dare to dream, take a chance.

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Mercury transits opposite your sign. Thus begins a week of sparkles and delight as the stars encourage conversation. Calm that settles in makes it easier to hear. It’s also time to peek in at your choices. Valentine’s Day brings rose shaped chocolates, strawberry polka dots, scalloped hearts of caramel and romance. It’s an array of possibilities, yet are you sold on only one?

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣

For you, the lead up to relationships rests with Venus and Neptune. They’re opposite your sign in your solar seventh house. This area holds the energy of long-term commitments. Think partners and spouses. At the moment, they may promise you everything. Enticing décor and tasty treats heat up your week. Valentine’s Day is a chance to add hearts and roses to life.

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Your head may spin with the healing effects of the planets. Ceres is in your sign, and the Moon transits through. You can take care of yourself, and you know it. It’s Vesta, Jupiter, Chiron and Juno who keep flashing those images of a relationship. Valentine’s Day is a natural for you, as you are ruled by Venus. Enjoy the artistry of enticement as hearts and chocolate combine.

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Need coffee to anesthetize, or just keep the chill away? On a mission and you’re winning, but you’re the only one? Winter has a way of isolating. Valentine’s Day may seem to come out of the blue. It’s your chance to share dramatic hearts and roses. You can easily put yourself in the lead. The upside is, your ability to create a dynamic resonance is both magnetic and alluring.

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Most Sagittarians would be happy to curl up and cuddle. If only you had time! You’d see the sights with a smile for all. Your only concern would be your next playmate. Valentine’s Day gets you out of the doghouse. Show your lighter side with the delicious humor you’re famous for. Trade testing moments for a distracting palette of chocolate hearts, roses, and l’amour.

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

This week is full of edible art that can run up a budget. At the same time, love and romance always have a price. The underlying effect is a chance to connect. Choosing which message best represents you, as you peruse your moment of truth? Savoring works of art made especially for Valentine’s Day, yet reserving room for the one perfect rose? As always, you’re a class act.

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

The Sun in your sign offers a double treat. If you were born this week, Happy Birthday! You deserve a few highlights to layer your celebratory moments. The most delicious toppings come with a bid for Valentine’s Day. Does it include dinner, a rose, or a chocolate delight? Are you receiving the event, or will you schedule the time you hand the goodies over? It’s all up to you.

February 18-March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Everyone knows how much you care, with Neptune and Venus in Pisces. You currently combine beauty and the divine with an effortless flair. Valentine’s Day can be your forte. The higher realms work on your behalf. They help you find what’s most gorgeous to consider. You rule in this world of hearts and roses. This week there are ruby red chocolate kisses made just for you.

Illustrations by wynettaceasarani