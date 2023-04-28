♥ Love♥ ¥ Money¥ ♣ Luck♣

Horoscope April 28 – May 5

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Money and home life get a boost. Mars energizes and puts the focus on where you live. Uranus may bring

a sudden streak of luck. These two planets create a positive aspect to assist. Things could change quickly.

While the stars are on your side, sense the timing with the rise in your favor. Pluto goes retrograde.

Impact is exposed and powerful in every direction.

April 19 – May 19

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Swift surprises are on their way. Mars initiates energy and focus. Uranus makes changes faster than a

tachyon. These two planets create an assisting aspect on your behalf. It can help, but a quick response is

required to catch it. Pluto, who governs what’s beneath the surface, goes retrograde in your house of

career. What you sense may happen, but for now it’s on hold.

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

With Venus in your sign, you add her qualities to the world. What you value and how you see beauty and

art go a long way. Your choices may have an unanticipated influence. Others may see you as a role model

and want to emulate you. Mars sextiles Uranus. Your income is energized with a surprise twist. Pluto

moves retrograde. Travel plans can go on hold before expanding.

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Your sign is directly involved with an important planetary aspect. Mars in Cancer creates a beneficial

connection with Uranus. Mars likes to focus and take aim. Uranus is more the explosion that gets things

going. Since your sign is the water element, you may feel the currents move through. Friends can affect

your trajectory. Pluto goes retrograde. Think about it first?

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Not a standstill, more of a stand-off. Since Dark Moon Lilith is in Leo, you may be about to embark on

your own wilderness journey. You may not have to go far to break with convention, with one foot in each

world. Then Pluto opposite your sign goes retrograde. It’s in your house of long-term commitments.

Things are about to change, but you may decide not just yet.

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

Ceres in Virgo has your back. This celestial goddess has a desire to make sure you are nurtured and on

firm financial ground. She is also known for her excellent negotiating skills. Mars sextiles Uranus. They

energize friends and groups you work with. Uranus can bring an electric magnetic attraction. Pluto goes

retrograde. Not everything will happen instantly.

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

A day out can bring a sense of wonder for your Libran self. There is nature to be found, in parks and

gardens, or off at beaches and mountains. A sense of fresh air and grounding is a must for this week. Too

much has happened. Planets in your relationship sector push for change. Mars energizes your career. Pluto

goes retrograde to reconsider home life (where and with whom).

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Things half-baked, details disappearing? Mercury retrograde is not Scorpio’s best friend. You like to do

things well and have them work out the first time. Unwanted surprises are not your idea of a great way to

spend time. Mars in your enlightenment sector helps you take a breath and move forward. Pluto goes

retrograde to sweep up the crumbs left from unfinished conversations.

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Out of the blue you find your mojo again. Sagittarians are great thinkers and visionaries. Sometimes you

need to get away to feel it. Somewhere there is a park or garden with your name on it. A cup of tea awaits

at the top of a hill climb, where trees and birds carry on their own interesting lives. Mars could bring a

bonus. Pluto goes retrograde to take a look at finances.

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Just when you thought Pluto had climbed out of your sign, it goes retrograde. Things are not quite

finished. This week may pull you out of the past and onto solid ground. Nature can offer this. Find a park

or a garden, or get away for a mountain vista escape. Mars energizes your relationship sector. Pallas

Athene is there too, so you may be up for something new.

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You have plenty of ideas that will take you far. Conversations benefit from the camaraderie of friends and

those with open hearts. Chiron and Jupiter in this sector of your chart invite what is not yet there.

Connecting is part of the essence of Aquarius. You’re philosophical with a deep compassion for the

planet. Mars helps you focus at work. Pluto goes retrograde in your sign.

February 18-March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Saturn and Neptune are in Pisces. Neptune excels at being visionary. Saturn gets things done. They’re not

an easy match, but once they appreciate each other’s talents, you become a powerhouse. There are

blessings for you. Mars is in your house of romance. Get away to the sea or a lake if you can. Pluto goes

retrograde. Things won’t change faster than you would like.

Illustrations by wynettaceasarani