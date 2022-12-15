♥ Love ¥ Money ♣ Luck

Horoscope Dec 16 – Dec 22

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Want to have some fun in the midst of holiday madness? Don’t want to be trapped in another episode of ‘As the tinsel turns’? You’re in luck. Jupiter moves back into Aries. It doesn’t have to be the most unusual time ever, but it may be. Jupiter, Neptune, Juno and Vesta are all in direct motion in your house of dreams. It’s a week of excitement and magical leaps.

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Ceres enters your work sector. You have star power to ensure your efforts are recognized by others. Results you deserve are peeking through. The Sun transits to your solar ninth house. This puts you in the position of traveling, in-laws, and holiday glow. You can make headway if you’re in the midst of healing, or trying to help someone. Spiritual insights are easily gleaned.

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Gemini has talents others admire. You’re able to stay positive and even keeled, being a master negotiator. The more you are authentic, the greater your light shines. Jupiter re-enters your friendship sector, moving direct. Things pick up speed, offers can grow, opportunities flow in. The Sun transits to influence shared joys and what you build with another. The holidays are here.

June 21 – July 21

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Due to your understanding nature, you may feel a need to compromise when results are required. If you feel played to the end of your rope, take a break. It doesn’t have to be logical to anyone but you. Cancers need their quiet time to restore and refresh. The holidays have a way of tugging on all kinds of strings. The Sun enters your relationship sector. Let happy traditions cuddle in.

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

There’s external time, and internal. Clocks measure the outside world, arranged hourly to create and keep schedules. Inner awareness is more of a magical ride. It stretches with music and imagination. In addition it also contracts with a shock or a twist. It is all part of the Leo experience this week. The Sun enters your sector of work so that much can be found there, with holiday warmth to spare.

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Ruler Mercury can make you adept with details. This leads to being efficient. As an earth sign, your focus is on getting things done. Achievement feels good to a Virgo. Yet opposite your sign, planets arranged in your mirror image reflect back a bit more. There is a secret sentimental quality you share with only a few. The Sun transits to your sector of romance. Don’t be shy.

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

The holidays create a cascade of sights and sounds. Ruler Venus helps you find scenes that uplift without having to look too hard. Money doesn’t seem to matter as much as the heart. Jupiter transits back to your relationship sector. If someone flirts, it may mean more. Interested? Ceres, the mother goddess, watches over you. Sugar-sparkle moments can help you feel sublime.

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Your senses take you far. If others haven’t quite caught up, that’s on them. It’s your turn to enjoy the holidays and soak in the beauty. Watching the lights and shopping for gifts are part of the picture. There are those who match your pace. Most will catch up as they open to their inner depths. The Sun transits to make sure you say what you really want for Christmas.

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This is a spiritual time of year. Given a nano-second of quiet, one goes within to feel. Where you stand affects what you’ll see. Sagittarians love having a view. If you involve lights and excitement, so much the better. The Sun transits to your solar second house. Money. Though gift-giving is already established, the Archer receives a financial boost too.

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

So much is requesting from you at this time of year. If you want something done, ask a Capricorn. You know this means you. People trust and rely upon you, which keeps you busy. Venus is in your sign. This planet creates an alignment you can bank on. The goddess wants you to feel gorgeous in the midst of shoring everyone up. The Sun enters your sign. Happy Birthday to you!

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Aquarius enjoys being able to move at their own pace. Moreover as an air sign, you’re not bothered by buffers or others’ restrictions. If it makes sense and you feel called, you’ll do it. On the other hand if it doesn’t, it’s harder to pick up your feet. You don’t need to fight the weather or your inner dictates this week. The Sun joins Venus coupled with Mercury in your house of dreams. The holidays are yours.

February 18-March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Though you may be used to sensing other realms, you really don’t want too many ghosts of Christmas past. The air is crystal clear for you to breathe, not to be filled with the soup of spirits who vie for your attention. Pisces is a water sign therefore you are known as the emotional healer. Because the Sun transits to your friendship sector for the holidays, you’ll find it easy to show you care.

Illustrations by wynettaceasarani