♥ Love ¥ Money ♣ Luck

Horoscope Jan 27 – Feb 2

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Venus, Vesta, Jupiter, Chiron and Juno are all in Aries. That’s more than any other sign. You’re handling a lot. This celestial group offers respect, support, a form of healing, and opportunities from a partner. What you do with it may have an ironic twist. From this power comes a far-sighted vision. Mercury is about to transit to your solar twelfth house. Sleep on it.

April 19 – May 19

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

When a thought keeps percolating up, it may represent something deeper. Ideas can be cloaked until you are ready to decode them. Taurus doesn’t mind waiting. You can take your time. Once you choose to take a stance, you are a force to be reckoned with. Your life will be on hyperspeed soon enough. Let your dreams speak to areas that are ready to hear.

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Pallas Athene is in your solar second house. She is a genuine warrior goddess with an original streak. This sector of your chart governs finances and what you own. With Mars in your sign, you can cut through red tape. The ease and clarity this planet brings is a dreamer’s delight. Whether the work finds you, or you have projects to complete, it’s not a bother at all.

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

While ‘the proof is in the pudding’ may be a cliché, five celestial bodies in your solar tenth house is not. Juno, Chiron, Jupiter, Vesta and Venus cohabit in your sector of career. They hold beneficial energies especially for you. There is support, healing, expansion, a safe base and a bit of beauty to get you through this week. You’ll feel better for it.

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Leo, this is your week to go long-distance. You don’t have to travel far to make a difference (though it may be an option). Juno, Chiron, Jupiter, Vesta, and Venus line up for you. They have a wealth of determination and focus to match your desires. This includes relationships, healing, expansion in life, warmth at home and money – after all, you’re worth it!

August 23 – September 21

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

There’s so much to be done, yet only one you. How do you give so much, yet find time to recharge? This week’s pace is enhanced by five celestial bodies. They’re all in your sector of rebirth and sexy transformations. Shared resources and possessions are also governed by this area of your chart. Watch for Juno, Chiron, Jupiter, Vesta, and Venus to take care of you.

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

There’s not much you can do but enjoy your current transits. This means something other than taking a train. Opposite your sign are major players in the cosmos. There are so many of them. You may as well sign up for the galactic ride. Juno, Chiron, Jupiter, Vesta and ruler Venus are in your sector of long-term commitments. It happens fast, it gives you space, it heals.

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

When planets are not entirely compatible with your sign, there is still hope. Juno, Chiron, Jupiter, Vesta and Venus collude (not collide) in your work sector. You’re a water sign. Your sixth house is ruled by fire. Starting to sound familiar? In any case, you may streak through your week. You have galactic energy that makes you indispensable. Everyone needs you and you have answers.

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

While tea may be the stealth player of the drinks cabal, coffee is right out there. It’s like the difference between a demure kitten curled up in your lap, and a puppy who just ate your shoe. (Not that cats are particularly etiquette-driven, and puppies can upstage anyone). Your planetary line-up is similar. They’re powerful, racy, and hover in your romance sector. Jump right in!

December 21 – January 18

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

The focus is on where you live. This week it’s about what happens at home. Several planets traverse your solar fourth house. Even your diet and choice of food gets swept up. Juno, Chiron, Jupiter, Vesta and Venus are a ‘take care of you’ star cluster. Their all-inclusive cosmic dance ensures more support than you expect. Possibly more than you might even need!

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

As fast as you can connect, results take on a life of their own. Juno, Chiron, Jupiter, Vesta and Venus combine to bring communications at warp speed. Their hot fire approach means they’re in competition to race past their previous record. Luckily, Aquarius is an air sign. Their focus will boost you up this week. You may enjoy seeing the view from above.

February 18-March 19

♥♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣

Go ahead and race to collect your money. Income and the personal resources you create are on fire. Happy Birthday! Juno, Chiron, Jupiter, Vesta and Venus are all in your solar second house. This stellium supports, heals, expands, warms and adds luxury to what you own. This includes financial remuneration for a job well done. Expect quick results as people see you’re serious.

Illustrations by wynettaceasarani