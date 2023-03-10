♥ Love♥ ¥ Money¥ ♣ Luck♣

Horoscope March 10 – March 17

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

It’s still all happening in Aries, especially when it comes to love and romance. Mars sextiles Venus in your sign. The energy to rebalance and move forward brings everything through. Motivation is there without asking. If you’re a writer, publisher, or in a field that requires communication, slot in your appointments. Connections are favored for success.

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

How can Taurus benefit from this week’s planetary dance? The key to your chart is your solar eleventh house. This means friends and colleagues combine strength with encouragement. You see results as you get things done. Both the Sun and Mercury connect with Neptune in this sector. Boundaries are no longer an issue. Sharing common ground, you find you are not alone.

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Juno, Venus, Chiron, Jupiter and Vesta crowd your solar eleventh house. They get along well and offer a lot. Since they’re in your friendship sector, your favorite people may support your wishes. They’ll find beauty to share and provide healing where necessary. They also may make things bigger and better when they can. This week it’s easy to keep your spirits up.

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

Want to impress? You won’t have to try too hard. There’s a powerhouse in your solar tenth house. Your career can benefit. You’re seen in the best light. Jupiter connects with Chiron. If there is something you’d like to change or expand, you’re in the right place. Taking care of yourself leads to things going your way. You have more to offer. The light inside you shines.

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The stars offer Leos back-up and support. Uranus, governing magnetic attraction and sudden change, is in your solar tenth house of career. It motivates technology, intuitive sparks, and anything that requires electricity. While things can unravel in one direction, they may also leap into new realms. Chiron, the wounded healer, connects with Jupiter, who makes you lucky.

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

The Sun connects with Neptune. This is important for Virgos. Their influence dissolves egos and makes partnerships mystical. In a relationship, wondering what’s next? Fill their life with music, movies, and quiet moments. It will not only help you get through each day, you’ll be more likely to find them. Staying single? Jupiter conjuncts Chiron. Healing happens in a big way.

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

There’s no question you’re focused on ‘the other’ in your life. Even if you’re just looking in the mirror, your reflection may talk back. When triggered by planets passing through, you’re forced to deal with actions they initiate. No action on your part counts as a response too. Chiron conjuncts Jupiter. This wounded healer takes things by storm and to the surface for a recharge.

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Travel, expansion, and optimism all factor into your week. If you’re not quite ready to book a trip, might someone stop by to persuade you? Opportunities are exciting – what works best? Once you get going, events will happen fast. Do you feel called by your deeper self to join in, or can you be choosy for now? Chiron connects with Jupiter. Healing happens on a large scale.

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

A Sagittarian’s best bet is to believe changes bring you a better match. No one likes to be interrupted, especially on a deadline. Yet the very thing stepping on your last nerve could be what saves you. Notice your environment this week. Chiron, the wounded healer, conjuncts Jupiter, who makes things bigger. Events turn around fast. Make sure you’re in position.

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Moving so fast you wish you had wings? A light touch makes all the difference. Action may be nonstop, especially at home. Choosing how and where you live is a motivator. You’re in line to receive some of the better things in life. Chiron, the wounded healer, conjuncts Jupiter, who is generous to a fault. Opportunities show up, and success is yours. Save some energy for yourself.

January 19 – February 17

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You can skim across the surface with wide-ranging results. Have something to say? Watch what happens. Even a small comment can catch on like wildfire. Chiron, the wounded healer, connects with Jupiter, who is known to be lucky. It also expands whatever it touches, so be careful. How busy do you really want to be? You’ll definitely be in demand.

February 18-March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Happy Birthday, Pisces! Of all the signs, you know best not to push the river. It’s impossible. Until a Pisces hangs out with a Taurus, Capricorn, or a Virgo (all earth signs) it’s hard to build a reservoir. Nor may you want to. You have a direct-connect with the cosmos, your own valuable resource. Chiron, the wounded healer, joins with Jupiter to shore up this week’s self-esteem.

Illustrations by wynettaceasarani