♥ Love♥ ¥ Money¥ ♣ Luck♣

Horoscope March 17 – March 24

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

If someone speaks to you in a dream, or a message keeps flashing past, listen to your subconscious. This week the Sun connects with Mercury. They’re in your solar twelfth house, which means they work behind the scenes. They warm up self-esteem and bring your quick wit to the rescue. You’ve got this. Then the Sun enters your sign. Happy Birthday, Aries!

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Want to find a comfortable balance, but the stars won’t let you? You’re about to hit center stage, so you can choose. The reason for this is Juno, as she summons Venus into your sign. Juno is your support and backup. This goddess asteroid will stand by you, regardless of your position. Venus is your ruling planet. Whatever is beautiful or brings in money is yours to keep.

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Feeling ramped up for what’s right around the corner? The stars have moved their energy from ideas and action to your deepest dreams. Venus, goddess of all that appeals including money and comfort, joins Juno. If you think it’s beautiful or has value, you’ll find those who back you. The Sun transits to (en)lighten your friendships. The New Moon offers shared feelings.

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Finally, something worth engaging yourself with. While Cancers can be all feeling most of the time, only those who know you may see this. When extending your energy brings a substantial return, it becomes more of an attraction. Uranus, Juno, and Venus create a comfortable bonus. The Spring Equinox is a balanced blink. Then the Sun and New Moon open doors in your career.

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

When an area of your chart is packed, it’s important to take a look. The reason is simple – it’s where the action is. How they’re positioned pulls you into your week. The Spring Equinox brings celebration as light and night share equal time. The New Moon arrives, validating feelings. It entices if you’re learning a new task or taking a trip. Planning can be a mood lifter.

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

The biggest focus in your chart is work, what you share in a long-term relationship, and travel. A trip could bring a stabilizing effect you can bank on, which is a temptation. It may even be a requirement. The Spring Equinox brings a balance which some see as a reset. The Sun transits to inspire your next project. The New Moon brings your views into consideration as a result.

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Planets in your house of relationships have a chance to redeem themselves. They benefit from the Sun’s transit. The heart and warmth of this luminary are all-important. Will the Spring Equinox start your next chapter? The New Moon shows up to add your feelings to the equation. As the balance occurs, it’s a quick moment in time, but may mean much more to you.

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

The Spring Equinox invites balance with the Sun and New Moon. Focused on what needs to be done? Scorpios have numerous talents. One is going to the bone if necessary. You can call it like it is, as you also have courage. Subterfuge, while tempting, isn’t likely to be a top choice. The Sun sextiles Pluto, which means what can be brought to the surface will be – too easily.

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

People sometimes say, ‘If you’re not having fun, you’re not doing it right’. This could be a Sagittarian’s battle cry. It could certainly be a template for life, with only a few side effects. Balance is exactly what’s offered right now. The Sun transits to invite the Spring Equinox. Energy matches the New Moon. Then the Sun sextiles Pluto for an economic showdown.

December 21 – January 18

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Is someone sharing intel you never needed to know? TMI becoming their middle name? The Sun connects with Mercury. It won’t last forever. Then the Sun makes an auspicious aspect to Pluto. You may receive a promotion or at least recognition. Staying in your power and remaining humble should just

about do it. If it has been held up as a promise, you deserve it after this wait.

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Saturn, Neptune, Mercury and the Sun in your income sector can make finances crazy. Chiron, Jupiter and Vesta in your house of communication may put words into action. But wait, there’s more. The Sun transits to invite the Spring Equinox. The New Moon brings a moment when you know exactly what needs to be done. This week is comfortably pivotal.

February 18-March 19

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Happy Birthday to late Pisces babies! You may lose the Sun from your sign, but you gain its financial influence. This week it transits to work magic on your behalf. It shines its warmth and heart into your income as it heats up your solar second house. The Spring Equinox is known as a reset – in a good way. Venus connects with the Moon’s North Node for a karmic connection.

Illustrations by wynettaceasarani