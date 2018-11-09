As we near the beginning of another year it’s the ideal time to purchase a new diary/calendar. Metropolis is proud to announce the release of Japan 2019: Island Landscape in Japan – a beautiful and compact diary with stunning photography by Hiroyuki Yanai – a lensman renowned for his work on nature and local cultures of Japan’s plethora of island communities. From the outlying islands of Tokyo to the southernmost tip of the country, Yanai has crafted an extensive and inspirational series of photography which has earned him universal praise.

With the original Japanese introduction translated into five languages – English, German, French, Spanish, Korean and Chinese, it’s a document to use and treasure over the coming year.

Copies of Japan 2019: Island Landscape in Japan can also be customized for companies with logos and branding on the diary’s first page (minimum order for this service is 30 copies) with the price per copy remaining the same.

For inquiries please email: diary@metropolisjapan.com

Japan 2019: Island Landscape in Japan: ¥1,700 + tax + ¥500 delivery charge.