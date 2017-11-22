LAND Seafood, a new restaurant venture by Cafe Company Inc., is located near the New South Exit of Shibuya station, on the banks of Shibuya River — a convenient hop, skip and jump from Meiji dori. The eatery takes up the first floor of the massive 100BANCH warehouse, which also hosts the GARAGE coworking space and the LOFT event space on the second and third floors, respectively.

It’s not often you find such a spacious restaurant in Shibuya, which is known for small, cosy and compartmentalized spaces. LAND is a beautiful and airy restaurant that focuses on a Mediterranean menu made with local ingredients.

It’s said that during the Edo era, the Shibuya river served as a transportation artery into the heart of the city. The LAND operation is keen to continue this tradition, and the seafood is sourced from the port of Odawara in Kanagawa prefecture.

With a clean, industrial feel LAND is a cool and tranquil spot for lunch, dinner and after work drinks. The menu is an eclectic trip through southern Europe and Africa with dishes such as Bouillabaisse, spaghetti genovese with saury, and tuna mixed with avocado and coriander — a very contemporary dish reflecting Japan’s current obsession with coriander (pakuchi in Japanese) and avocado.

Also on offer is the giant LAND seafood platter, which includes boiled shrimp, marinated turbo shell, marinated sweet shrimp, clams and seasonal carpaccio for a very reasonable ¥3500. Diners can add lobster for an extra ¥2000.

The restaurant has a comprehensive bar as well as a lounge and private event space at the back of the structure behind the open kitchen. The interior is louche and stylish and is perfect for dining alone or with groups. LAND incorporates a sea-to-table philosophy and is a welcome addition to the area’s restaurant scene.

100BANCH 1F, 3-27-1 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, 150-0002

Tel: 03-6427-9315

Opening hours: 11am-11pm（L.O. 10pm)

LAND offers lunch and dinner menus

www.landseafood.jp

■Inquiries CAFE COMPANY Inc. Tel: 03-5778-0477 / news@cafecompany.co.jp